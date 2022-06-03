WHL Championship: Game 1 Player to Watch – Kaiden Guhle

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 1 is set for Friday, June 3 (7 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Kaiden Guhle

Sherwood Park, Alta.

Montreal Canadiens (2020, 1-16)

Defenceman

#4

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

13 GP – 6G-8A–14 points

Who says you can’t go home?

After being a mainstay on the blue line for the Prince Albert Raiders since 2018, Sherwood Park product Kaiden Guhle returned to the Edmonton area on December 1, 2021 following a blockbuster trade to the Oil Kings.

“It’s cool,” Guhle said of playing close to home. “Having my family be around me the whole way through, and going through it with me is pretty special.”

Since returning home, the two-way defender has done nothing other than provide stability in all areas of the game for the powerhouse Oil Kings. A 42-game regular season saw the Montreal Canadiens prospect register 40 points (7G-33A) and the offense hasn’t slowed in the WHL Playoffs, with Guhle collecting an impressive 14 points (6G-8A) in only 13 games thus far.

Guhle was a WHL rookie, having only just turned 17 back when he helped the Prince Albert Raiders hoist the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2019. The spring of 2019 saw him dress in 23 WHL Playoff games for the Raiders, and while he didn’t pile up the points as a rookie, garnering only three assists, he logged notable minutes as a youngster and was a key piece for Raiders Head Coach Marc Habscheid.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that have been in the Eastern Conference Championship, and me and Justin Sourdif have been in the WHL Championship,” Guhle said. “If we can use some of that experience that we’ve got – I know there’s going to be a lot of excitement – just try to keep some of the guys even keel through the whole thing, it’s going to help.”

With WHL Championship experience under his belt, Guhle continued to add big-game wisdom to his resume, representing Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points (2G-1A) in seven games and helping his nation earn a silver medal.

“There are a lot of guys we can draw from,” said Brad Lauer, Head Coach of the Oil Kings. “The World Junior guys, for sure. The U18 guys have been there and played in some tournaments, last year and even at Christmastime this past year. All of those experiences will come into play and have come into play through the course of the playoffs.

“Obviously, Guhle being to this and (Justin Sourdif) being to this level in this type of atmosphere before, they definitely bring some confidence to our group. They’re two guys that are leaned on very hard in our organization. They bring a lot of maturity to our group, which is needed.”

There’s no understating the importance of that experience, and the Oil Kings are better with the leadership provided by Guhle. When it comes to shutting down the offensive flair of star Seattle Thunderbirds like Lukas Svejkovksy, Reid Scahefer, Jared Davidson, and more, Guhle will be right in the middle of it all.

Prior to be selected in the first round (first overall) of the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft, Guhle skated with his hometown Sherwood Park AAA Flyers (2015-16) before embarking on two seasons with OHA Edmonton of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.