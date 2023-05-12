WHL Championship: Game 1 Player to Watch – Carson Lambos

For the first time ever, the Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds meet in the WHL Championship Series. Game 1 is set for Friday, May 12 (7 p.m. CT) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The best-of-seven series will follow a 2-3-2 format with the winner of the Ed Chynoweth Cup advancing to the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, B.C.

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets or catch the action from home exclusively on WHL Live.

Carson Lambos

Winnipeg, Man.

Minnesota Wild, 1-26 (2021)

Defence

#7

6-foot-1, 192 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

14 GP – 1G-5A–6 points

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Carson Lambos frequently attended both Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games as a kid.

Now, the captain of the Winnipeg ICE has come full circle as he will take to that same ice surface in Game 1 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

“It’s a pretty special moment for me personally,” said Lambos in an earlier interview. “[I’ve] been coming to this rink for as long as I can remember, so to get to play on it at this stage is really meaningful to me.”

Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, Lambos has become an experienced presence in the ICE locker room and will be tasked with rallying his teammates for one final series in the 2023 WHL Playoffs.

But it shouldn’t be too difficult for the captain, as the ICE seem incredibly eager for the series to start. After coming up short in the Eastern Conference Championship last season, Lambos and the ICE are joining the Championship Series with more experience and motivation this go-round.

“[Winning the Eastern Conference Championship] was a big step for our group. A lot of the guys that were on the team last year gained a lot of experience. It gave us more resilience for this year,” said Lambos.

While a great motivator off the ice, Lambos also inspires his club on the ice. His 200-ft game is unparallel, as he can shutdown opponents with ease while posing an offensive risk on the other end of the ice.

In his 14 post-season games, the defender has one goal, five assists and a plus-9 rating.

While the confidence levels remain high with the ICE, they are not taking their series with the Seattle Thunderbirds lightly. According to Lambos, this series will be the toughest test of the post-season for the ICE.

“We feel good about our team, but we’re seeing a harder challenge than we’ve seen all year. It’s going to take the best from everybody here to have success.”

If successful in their operation, the ICE can secure their fourth WHL Championship in franchise history.