WHL Championship: Game 1 Player to Watch – Brad Lambert

For the first time ever, the Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds meet in the WHL Championship Series. Game 1 is set for Friday, May 12 (7 p.m. CT) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The best-of-seven series will follow a 2-3-2 format with the winner of the Ed Chynoweth Cup advancing to the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, B.C.

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets or catch the action from home exclusively on WHL Live.

Brad Lambert

Lahti, Finland

Winnipeg Jets, 1-30 (2022)

Centre

#11

6-foot, 183 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

12 GP – 3G-17A–20 points

Despite arriving through the visitor’s entrance prior to Game 1 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, Winnipeg Jets prospect Brad Lambert feels right at home at the Canada Life Centre.

Before being assigned to the Seattle Thunderbirds in January 2023, Lambert spent 14 games with the Jets’ affiliate team, the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. With the Jets and Moose both being housed at the Canada Life Centre, Lambert had already acquainted himself with the arena prior to the Thunderbirds arrival in Winnipeg.

Well, everything except the visitor’s entrance apparently.

“It was a little different coming in as the away team, so I learned where the bus came in as the away team and stuff,” joked Lambert as he spoke to the media on Friday morning.

The Lahti, Finland native went on to reflect about his time with both the Jets and Moose organizations.

“It’s nice to be back and I’ve got good memories in this rink,” he said.

Since his debut with the Thunderbirds on January 13, 2023, Lambert has cemented himself as one of the best playmakers in the League. He recorded 17 goals and 38 points in just 26 regular season games with the Thunderbirds and failed to record a point in only three of the 26 games.

His regular season numbers were just a start, however. During the 2023 WHL Playoffs, the dial on Lambert’s production levels was cranked to the max. In his 12 post-season appearances, Lambert has recorded three goals and 17 assists. This included a four- (1G-3A) and five-point (1G-4A) outing in consecutive games during the Second Round versus Prince George.

Lambert’s 17 helpers are the most from a Thunderbird and puts him in second among active skaters in the WHL Playoffs — the first being Ben Zloty of the opposing Winnipeg ICE, with 20.

This, in part, stems from a budding connection with his linemate and Arizona Coyotes’ prospect Dylan Guenther. When together, the two prospects chemistry is difficult to subdue.

“I know when I give him the puck, I’m going to get it back or he’s going to create something,” said Lambert.

“[When we are] playing together it’s harder for the other team to stop than if you’re playing by yourself.”

Look for Lambert to continue his superb post-season campaign on Friday night, when the Seattle Thunderbirds will meet the Winnipeg ICE in Game 1 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series.