WHL Champion Keith retires following 17 seasons in the NHL

Longtime NHL defenceman Duncan Keith, a WHL alumnus and member of the 2003 WHL Champion Kelowna Rockets, has announced his retirement following 17 seasons in the NHL.

The 38-year-old native of Winnipeg won three Stanley Cups over the course of his NHL career, was twice named winner of the Norris Trophy – presented to the NHL’s top defenceman – and was the NHL’s playoff MVP and Conn Smythe Trophy recipient in 2015.

Over 17 seasons – 16 with the Chicago Blackhawks and one with the Edmonton Oilers – Keith appeared in over 1,200 NHL games.

On the international stage, Keith was a star, helping Canada to gold medal finishes at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

Originally selected in the second round (54th overall) of the 2002 NHL Draft, Keith skated in 1,256 career regular season games, tallying 646 points (106G-540A) and a plus-minus rating of plus-159.

Prior to embarking on an illustrious professional career, Keith starred with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets during the 2002-03 season, registering 46 points (11G-35A) in 37 regular season games before helping Kelowna stake out the franchise’s first WHL Championship. In 19 WHL Playoff games that spring, Keith recorded 14 points (3G-11A).