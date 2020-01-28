WHL & Canadian Mental Health Association partnering for Talk Today program
The Western Hockey League and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) are joining forces to raise mental health awareness throughout Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
Starting tonight in Edmonton, all 22 WHL member Clubs will host individual Talk Today game nights in partnership with local chapters of the CMHA to promote the benefits of improved mental health within each community.
In a given year, one in five people in Canada experiences a mental health problem or illness. There are no limitations to those who may be affected. Only one in three people who experience a mental health problem or illness — and as few as one in four children or youth — report that they have sought and received services and treatment. Suicide, meanwhile, remains the second-leading cause of death of young people between the ages 10 and 24.
Committing to provide a high-quality WHL player experience, players within the league are provided with mental health support as part of the Talk Today program. Originally launched in 2014, the WHL and CMHA have also come together to raise awareness about suicide prevention as part of the program.
As part of the game-day experience, local branches of the CMHA will be present at each of the following games, setting up kiosks in the concourse designed to inform fans about mental health and the organization’s community-based services. Public service announcements will also be presented throughout the game during breaks in play.
A special ceremonial face-off will take place with the local CMHA branch as well. Check the below schedule to find a CMHA Talk Today game near you.
2019-20 Canadian Mental Health Game Nights
|Date
|Time
|Home Team
|Visiting Team
|Location
|Tuesday, January 28
|7:00 p.m. MT
|Edmonton Oil Kings
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|Rogers Place
|Wednesday, February 5
|7:00 p.m. MT
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Canalta Centre
|Saturday, February 8
|7:00 p.m. MT
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|Prince Albert Raiders
|ENMAX Centre
|Wednesday, February 12
|7:00 p.m. CT
|Saskatoon Blades
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|SaskTel Centre
|Wednesday, February 12
|7:00 p.m. MT
|Calgary Hitmen
|Regina Pats
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Wednesday, February 12
|7:00 p.m. PT
|Vancouver Giants
|Red Deer Rebels
|Langley Events Centre
|Wednesday, February 12
|7:05 p.m. PT
|Spokane Chiefs
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|Saturday, February 15
|7:00 p.m. PT
|Kamloops Blazers
|Victoria Royals
|Sandman Centre
|Tuesday, February 18
|7:00 p.m. CT
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Regina Pats
|Art Hauser Centre
|Wednesday, February 19
|7:00 p.m. CT
|Swift Current Broncos
|Tri-City Americans
|Innovation Credit Union i-plex
|Friday, February 21
|7:35 p.m. PT
|Everett Silvertips
|Prince George Cougars
|Angel of the Winds Arena
|Saturday, February 22
|7:30 p.m. CT
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Westoba Place
|Sunday, February 23
|5:00 p.m. PT
|Portland Winterhawks
|Everett Silvertips
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Wednesday, February 26
|7:00 p.m. PT
|Prince George Cougars
|Kelowna Rockets
|CN Centre
|Wednesday, February 26
|7:05 p.m. PT
|Tri-City Americans
|Everett Silvertips
|Toyota Centre
|Friday, February 28
|7:00 p.m. CT
|Regina Pats
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|Brandt Centre
|Friday, February 28
|7:00 p.m. CT
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|Swift Current Broncos
|Mosaic Place
|Friday, February 28
|7:05 p.m. PT
|Kelowna Rockets
|Everett Silvertips
|Prospera Place
|Saturday, February 29
|7:00 p.m. MT
|Red Deer Rebels
|Edmonton Oil Kings
|Westerner Park Centrium
|Saturday, February 29
|7:05 p.m. PT
|Victoria Royals
|Vancouver Giants
|Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena
|Saturday, February 29
|6:05 p.m. PT
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|Portland Winterhawks
|accesso ShoWare Center
|Sunday, March 8
|6:00 p.m. CT
|Winnipeg ICE
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Wayne Fleming Arena