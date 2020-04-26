WHL Beyond Hockey: Paul Gentile – Police Officer

WHL Beyond Hockey is a brand new series celebrating the outstanding community contributions beyond the world of hockey made by those associated with the Western Hockey League. From Officials to Team Doctors, and everywhere in between, countless individuals across the WHL continue to put their best foot forward as they serve their community during this uncertain time.

In this edition of WHL Beyond Hockey, we highlight the dedication of WHL Alumni Paul Gentile who is a member of the Calgary Police Services in his hometown Calgary, Alta.

The now 36-year-old Gentile spent four seasons in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades, Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers and Kamloops Blazers. One of Gentile’s fondest memories was playing at the Saddledome in his first season against the Hitmen.

“Having friends and family there was pretty cool,” Gentile said. “Growing up in Calgary, I think that is an arena every kid in Calgary who grows up playing hockey dreams about playing in.”

After spending time with various Clubs around the WHL, Gentile also highlighted the support he was provided from every Club he was part of during his WHL career.

“Every Club I went to, they did everything they could to make me feel at home,”Gentile said. “It made me feel a lot more comfortable having the support systems available on and off the ice. ”

After his time in the WHL concluded, Gentile utilized his WHL Scholarship at the University of Calgary, while playing for the University of Calgary Dinos hockey team. One of the challenges Gentile faced was getting back into the mix of balancing school work with hockey. With time however, he settled back in, completing his degree in five years.

Gentile, after previously working in a sales position, joined the Calgary Police Services four years ago and is dedicated to providing a positive impact in his community. One of the parallels he has seen is the importance of unity, wheather it be on the ice or in your professional career.

“I remember even in my training we had a couple guys who grew up playing hockey as well, developing that unity throughout training and being only as strong as your weakest link made us become a really close group,” Gentile said.

“Even now this is something I make a priority – being the best team player I can be when I am with my partner on patrol.”

With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gentile notes the safety precautions the police force has undertaken to ensure the health and safety of its officers.

“Really since day one, the services identified this as a potential risk for us and have done a great job providing us with daily updates via our intranet and email,” Gentile said. “On the sanitization front, we have a great staff that are doing everything they can to ensure everything from our uniforms to the vehicles are clean and ready to go.”

Gentile offered praise for Calgarians as many of the communities have taken strides to minimizing the spread of the virus.

“I give a lot of credit to Calgarians, even as the weather has gotten nicer, people are still taking precautions to protect the collective safety of those in their city,” Gentile said.

The WHL commends Gentile for his continued dedication to keeping those in his home community of Calgary, Alta. safe as a front line worker helping battle the spread of COVID-19.