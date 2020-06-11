WHL Beyond Hockey: Morgan Montgomery, Manager of Primary Health Care

WHL Beyond Hockey is a brand new series celebrating the outstanding community contributions beyond the world of hockey made by those associated with the Western Hockey League. From Officials to Team Doctors, and everywhere in between, countless individuals across the WHL continue to put their best foot forward as they serve their community during this uncertain time.

If you were to ask any former junior hockey player who the most important people were to them during the time they got to play in the Western Hockey League; the people who helped them grow the most, the people that were there for them after not only the good games but also the bad ones, you might be surprised to learn it is not going to be a coach or trainer but instead their billet family. For Swift Current Broncos Billet Coordinator Morgan Montgomery being a junior hockey billet is a family tradition.

“Growing up in Melville, Saskatchewan, my family billeted for quite a while when I was young,” Montgomery said. “I grew up as a billet sister and that became a such big part of our lives.”

Aside from being a billet family, Billet Coordinator and mother of two, Montgomery is a Manager of Primary Health Care for the Saskatchewan Health Authority and a Site Coordinator for the local COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Site in Swift Current.

“Its definitely been a roller coaster, that’s the only way to describe it,” Montgomery said. “Every day we show up at work we are hit with new information, new regulations, new plans and new processes. There are three managers under our Director who have been heavily involved in the testing site and we have worked as such a close team, we have spent more time together than we have with our families in the past few months.”

The testing site in Swift Current not only serves the over 18,000 residents of the City but is also the main testing site for many of the rural communities stretched out across Southern Saskatchewan. The south zone, which Morgan works in, encompasses rural communities from the south west of the Province like Maple Creek, hometown of former Bronco and current Chicago Blackhawk Zack Smith all the way to the south east and communities like Carlyle, hometown of brothers Haydn and Cale Fleury who faced off against each other for the first time in the NHL this past October.

“We need to be here to ease the public because we are seeing people when they are at probably their most anxious point,” Montgomery said. “They’re not well, they may have traveled, they may have been around people who have tested positive and they are nervous about what that means for themselves. They don’t know how this virus could affect them and they are coming to see us.”

Outside of her work, Morgan is an active community sport leader. Since her time at the University of Saskatchewan, where she earned her degree, she has been volunteering her time as a coach and director of many different amateur sport initiatives. In Swift Current, she was a co-founder of the Sundogs Volleyball Club and last summer was co-director of the 2019 Western Canadian Summer Games.

“An opportunity came to be on the Board of Directors for the 2019 Western Canadian Summer Games and I was ready to go and thought it would be a lot of fun,” Montgomery said. “It was really rewarding because we got to see the benefit it brought to the kids that were competing but also our community. We built a mountain bike course that my kids and I now go to and we have even taken our billets there too.”

The Montgomerys’ billet from this past season was Raphael Pelletier, from a small Francophone hamlet located just north of Edmonton called Legal, Alta. Pelletier was traded to the Broncos from the Edmonton Oil Kings early in the season and went on to post six points (2G-4A) in his first full season in the WHL.

“I didn’t know much about Swift and Morgan was one of the first people to introduce me to all of Swift Current,” Pelletier said. “Coming home after a long day, having the kids jump all over you, they love to see you and it helps take your mind off anything stressful.”

For Morgan and her family, billeting a Bronco is more than just going to games. It’s about being there for a young man, seeing the highs and the lows while gaining a new member of the family.

“In Swift Current people know you, you become more of a family” Montgomery said. “The players we have billeted have been involved with our kids, my son took one of our players to show-and-tell for his kindergarten class, they come out and help at our kids minor hockey practice and then at their next game there is this whole new batch of kids that have signs with their number and are cheering for them.”

Being a billet can also have its perks. The Montgomery’s oldest son is currently in a French Immersion program and Raphael is bilingual, so whenever they needed a French tutor there was one just down the hall.

“I would help him the odd time he needed it,” said Pelletier with a chuckle. “He is pretty smart kid though, so he didn’t really need me much.”

The WHL commends Morgan Montgomery for her commitment as a WHL Billet Coordinator, and for helping on the frontlines as a Manager of Primary Health Care for the Saskatchewan Health Authority.