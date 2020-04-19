WHL Beyond Hockey: Levi Schutz – Firefighter & Medical First Responder

WHL Beyond Hockey is a brand new series celebrating the outstanding community contributions beyond the world of hockey made by those associated with the Western Hockey League. From Officials to Team Doctors, and everywhere in between, countless individuals across the WHL continue to put their best foot forward as they serve their community during this uncertain time.

In this edition of WHL Beyond Hockey, we highlight the dedication of WHL Linesman Levi Schutz who is a Firefighter/ Medical First Responder from Martensville, Sask.

The 23-year-old Schutz has been a key part of the WHL since he joined the WHL Officiating crew for the 2017-18 season. Since becoming part of the team, Schutz has skated in 48 WHL regular season games, including 14 during the 2019-20 campaign. In 2018, he added a marquee event to his resume, serving as a Referee for the Canada Winter Games.

For Schutz, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been evident in the emergency services industry with the role of medical staff and first responders playing a key role in containing the virus.

“We are very cognizant of our decontaminations procedures and proper use of PPE,” Schutz said. “By making sure we do this, it not only keeps those who we help safe but also our families when we go home.”

According to Schutz, weekly training for firefighters and medical first responders has been modified as a result of COVID-19, and is now being delivered in an online format, helping to ensure all firefighters and medical first responders remain fully prepared to respond to emergencies.

The WHL commends Schutz for his continued dedication, both on the ice and in his home community of Martensville, Sask. as a frontline worker helping battle the spread of COVID-19.