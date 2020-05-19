WHL Beyond Hockey: Kelsey Mahoney — Constable

WHL Beyond Hockey is a brand new series celebrating the outstanding community contributions beyond the world of hockey made by those associated with the Western Hockey League. From Officials to Team Doctors, and everywhere in between, countless individuals across the WHL continue to put their best foot forward as they serve their community during this uncertain time.

On and off the ice, Kelsey Mahoney has taken his responsibility to those he protects seriously.

By day, Mahoney helps protect the residents as a Constable with the Winnipeg Police Service. During the fall, winter, and spring, Mahoney also works as a linesman in the WHL.

In today’s new climate of awareness and preparedness due to COVID-19, Mahoney said there’s some familiarity and unfamiliarity with the new reality.

“Policing already involves with dealing with a different situation every day,” Mahoney said. “COVID-19 has presented changes to our procedures daily.”

Throughout the past decade, Mahoney has become an integral part of the force in Manitoba’s capital.

He’s also grown on the ice. Starting in the 2010-11 WHL Regular Season, he’s worked 129 WHL regular season games and 29 WHL playoff games. His WHL playoff experience includes working the lines in four-straight WHL Championship Series between 2015 and 2018.

Mahoney also worked the lines at the 2016 Memorial Cup in Red Deer, Alta. When the WHL returned to Winnipeg, Man. in September 2019, Mahoney worked as part of the officiating crew for the first regular season home game for the Winnipeg ICE.

Through all of his, Mahoney has learned the importance of working as a team.

“We are thankful for our 911-call takers who are asking public health questions in regards to COVID-19 prior to us attending any calls for service for our safety,” Mahoney added.

While the virus did take its toll on the province, it has opened Mahoney’s mind as well as his approach to his role in providing a safe workspace for himself as well as those in the community.

“Wearing gloves and masks as we go to calls for service is something we have never done before, it is the new norm for now,” Mahoney said.

The WHL commends Mahoney for serving his local community, building a culture of safety for all during the battle against COVID-19.