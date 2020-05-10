WHL Beyond Hockey: Duncan Milroy – PPE Supplier

WHL Beyond Hockey is a brand new series celebrating the outstanding community contributions beyond the world of hockey made by those associated with the Western Hockey League. From Officials to Team Doctors, and everywhere in between, countless individuals across the WHL continue to put their best foot forward as they serve their community during this uncertain time.

From his time in the WHL with the Swift Current Broncos and Kootenay ICE to where he is now, Duncan Milroy has always understood the importance of providing for those in need.

Even in a time of heightened health risks with COVID-19, Milroy’s company BetterLife Home Medical is still providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist those on the front lines in healthcare as well as equipment to those most in need to assist with their daily living.

Looking for a career after hockey, Milroy didn’t have to search too long.

“I was very fortunate enough to be able to fall back on the family business, which has been around for 30-plus years,” Milroy said. “I thought to myself I’ve always enjoyed helping people and being in the healthcare industry.

“I was able to jump right in and it was a good fit and I’ve been going five-and-a-half years now.”

Initially started by his father Robert, Duncan remembers the early days of the company when he’d come along to visit long-term care facilities and he’d be able to interact with those who were using the products his dad’s company was supplying. Milroy continued that connection to his time in the WHL, partnering for frequent conversations with a visually impaired member of the local long-term care facility in Swift Current, Sask.

“That memory still sits with me today,” Milroy said. “It taught me a lot about being patient, enjoying a conversation with someone and the idea that people want to talk to somebody.

“The human connection is very important.”

Milroy played 328 WHL regular season and playoff games for the Broncos and ICE between 1999 and 2003. He scored the double-overtime goal that clinched the WHL Championship for the ICE in 2002, earning him the Most Valuable Player Award for the 2002 WHL Playoffs. The ICE would later claim the Memorial Cup that season with Milroy scoring the insurance goal in the championship final. He’d then play 10 seasons in professional hockey, including five games with the Montreal Canadiens.

He was recognized with the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award in the 2003-04 season by the American Hockey League. Playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs that year, Milroy played a key role in the team’s anti-bullying program.

As BetterLife Home Medical expands its medical outreach in its services and throughout Western Canada, his community interactions are what makes the venture worth it to Milroy.

“It was kind of second nature for me to enjoy going out and to be part of the community,” Milroy said.

As times have changed in recent months, so too has his business. Working closely with Alberta Health Services, the demand for PPE has overtaken the requests for equipment and his company has been quick to adapt.

“We help facilitate a lot of the equipment AHS needs for these clients,” Milroy said. “There’s been a decrease in that and that’s unfortunate because there’s a lot of people in need. However, our company does deal with PPE.

“We’ve seen an extremely high demand for PPE equipment. It’s really tough to keep up with it right now, but we seem to be doing a very good job.”

The personal deliveries to these long-term care centres that included quality interaction with residents before has now changed. His company now coordinates to drop off items at the door.

While he prefers to meet with the clients directly to ensure they have what they need and that the equipment is the most proper for them, he understands the constraints of a new world where that access and interaction isn’t always possible.

“The facilities are under a lot of stress right now to make sure they’re getting it right,” Milroy said. “It’s unfortunate because we would normally deliver it straight to the room and make sure that the person has what they need.

“The world has changed, and it’s probably changed forever in how people go about their day-to-day business. We’ll evolve as it goes.”

The WHL commends Milroy for helping procure PPE for front-line workers and providing exemplary assistance to those most in need during the battle against COVID-19.