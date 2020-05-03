WHL Beyond Hockey: Carson Mintram – Pharmacy Assistant

WHL Beyond Hockey is a brand new series celebrating the outstanding community contributions beyond the world of hockey made by those associated with the Western Hockey League. From Officials to Team Doctors, and everywhere in between, countless individuals across the WHL continue to put their best foot forward as they serve their community during this uncertain time.

In this edition of WHL Beyond Hockey, we highlight the dedication of WHL Official in training Carson Mintram who, off the ice, is a pharmacy assistant with the Okanagan Pharmacy in his community of Peachland, B.C.

Mintram, the 21-year-old in his first year with the WHL Official training program, was excited with the opportunity to be part of the WHL after spending time as an official with B.C. Hockey.

“Really the WHL is one of those premier leagues that if you grow up around hockey in the west, you want to be part of it,” Mintram said. “Just hearing the stories and looking up to those who both played and refereed in the league and now being part of it is special.”

Mintram made his WHL officiating debut earlier this season in a pre-season match between the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals.

“It was a really cool experience, I had a couple friends and family members come out to the game which helped with the initial nerves for sure,” Mintram said.

Since joining the WHL officiating team, Mintram notes how welcoming the other league officials have been since he started, especially as he is one of the youngest referees in the group.

“Although we only met once a year it was cool initially being introduced to all the guys who have been in the league for a while and seeing how welcoming they are,” Mintram said.

Mintram is a second-year student at the University of British Columbia and is on his second practicum placement with the pharmacy he currently works at in his home community. With the rise of the COVID-19 Pandemic, he notes his increased workload while doing everything he can to support those who come in to the pharmacy.

“Pharmacists are acting as a one of the primary points of care for patients during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Mintram said. “Whether it be staying extra hours or coming in at 6 a.m. for a 9 a.m. open, the pharmacists I am working beside truly inspire me with their work ethic and management.”

Mintram highlights some of his responsibilities as a pharmacy assistant include helping support the other staff while providing customer support during busy periods as well.

“Sometimes people do come in a little stressed about waiting in line or about just going out in public at this time and a big thing for me is making sure they feel welcome and safe here,” Mintram said. “Because we are working in a smaller community, we just want to do everything we can to be the backbone to support those who need it during this time.”

The WHL commends Mintram for his continued dedication to keeping those in his home community of Peachland, B.C. safe as a front-line worker helping battle the spread of COVID-19.