WHL Beyond Hockey: Anthony Maletta – BC Radiation Therapist

WHL Beyond Hockey is a brand new series celebrating the outstanding community contributions beyond the world of hockey made by those associated with the Western Hockey League. From Officials to Team Doctors, and everywhere in between, countless individuals across the WHL continue to put their best foot forward as they serve their community during this uncertain time.

In this edition of WHL Beyond Hockey, we highlight the dedication of WHL Linesman Anthony Maletta who hails from Prince George, B.C., and is a Radiation Therapist with BC Cancer.

The 29-year-old Maletta has been a key part of the WHL since he joined the WHL Officiating team prior to the 2016-17 season. Now in his third season with the WHL, one of Maletta's fondest memories was officiating his first WHL game. Maletta also highlighted the WHL Officiating community as one of the best parts since he joined the WHL.

“Visiting and just catching up with guys when they come up to Prince George is always nice,” Maletta said. “We are pretty far from a lot of the other Clubs so whenever people come into town its always nice reconnecting.”

For Maletta, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been evident in the medical services industry as a Radiation Therapist who ,with the outbreak, has adapted his work to continue to provide services to cancer patients.

“Patients who are immunocompromised are coming to our centre and being treated for cancer,” Maletta said. “Unfortunately, they are more susceptible to this life threatening virus. That can be very frightening and therefore we take every step possible to ensure their safety.

“Each day that we come to work, we are screened to ensure that we are not putting our patients at risk. Staff, as well as our patients, are asked a series of questions related to COVID-19 to ensure we are healthy and safe to enter the building.”

Maletta and the healthcare staff in Prince George have been heroes in their community, adapting to the challenging environment COVID-19 has presented.

The WHL commends Maletta for his continued dedication, both on the ice and in his home community of Prince George, B.C. as a frontline worker helping battle the spread of COVID-19.