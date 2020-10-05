WHL at the NHL Draft: A first-round history
There’s a reason the Western Hockey League is widely regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players. Dating back to 1967, the WHL has produced 315 players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.
The 2019 NHL Draft was a banner year for the WHL, producing an incredible group of seven soon-to-be NHL stars, including Kirby Dach (third overall, Chicago Blackhawks), Bowen Byram (fourth overall, Colorado Avalanche), Dylan Cozens (seventh overall, Buffalo Sabres), Peyton Krebs (17th overall, Vegas Golden Knights), Lassi Thomson (19th overall, Ottawa Senators), Nolan Foote (27th overall, Tampa Bay Lightning), and Brayden Tracey (29th overall, Anaheim Ducks).
It was the second time in three years that the WHL sent seven players to the podium in Round 1, with the 2017 NHL Draft producing another seven.
As the NHL becomes increasingly about speed and skill, it becomes a younger man’s game, resulting in opportunity for the best of the best coming out of the NHL Draft. Just look at the impact of Dach for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
If you look further back in time, there’s no shortage of quality WHL Alumni to have seen the first round of the NHL Draft, and still plying their trade to this day. In fact, 1997’s second-overall selection Patrick Marleau – a former Seattle Thunderbird – is still going strong at the tender age of 41 with an incredible 1,723 NHL regular season games and 195 more in the post-season under his belt.
It’s quite simple to suggest the NHL Draft is a remarkable milestone in the young careers for so many and the WHL has produced countless players that have gone on to become household names after being beckoned. Hockey fans across the continent surely remember the names Lanny McDonald (fourth overall, 1973 – Toronto Maple Leafs), Grant Fuhr (eighth overall, 1981 – Edmonton Oilers), Jarome Iginla (11th overall, 1995 – Dallas Stars), and more.
Though the 2020 NHL Draft will be remember for its oddity – hosted online in a virtual setting because of the COVID-19 pandemic – that shouldn’t take away from the incredible accomplishment that it represents for these players and their families.
Of the 315 WHL players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft over the course of time, there have been eight chosen first overall, the most recent being Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers in 2011.
And course, we would be foolish not to mention the bevy of blueliners to blossom out of WHL barns – with 2020 being no different. Fans have already enjoyed the likes of Ivan Provorov (seventh overall, 2015 – Philadelphia Flyers), Seth Jones (fourth overall, 2013 – Nashville Predators), and Dion Phaneuf (ninth overall, 2003 – Calgary Flames). Top-ranked blueliners Kaiden Guhle (eight, NHL CSS) and Braden Schneider (ninth, NHL CSS) will surely add to that legendary list over time.
WHL Players Selected in the First Round of the NHL Draft (by year):
2019 (7)
3rd Overall – Kirby Dach, Saskatoon Blades/Chicago Blackhawks
4th Overall – Bowen Byram, Vancouver Giants/Colorado Avalanche
7th Overall – Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Buffalo Sabres
17th Overall – Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE/Vegas Golden Knights
19th Overall – Lassi Thomson, Kelowna Rockets/Ottawa Senators
27th Overall – Nolan Foote, Kelowna Rockets/Tampa Bay Lightning
29th Overall – Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw Warriors/Anaheim Ducks
2018 (2)
17th Overall – Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs/ New Jersey Devilsc
31st Overall – Alexander Alexeyev, Red Deer Rebels/ Washington Capitals
2017 (7)
2nd Overall – Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings/Philadelphia Flyers
6th Overall – Cody Glass, Portland Winterhawks/Vegas Golden Knights
9th Overall – Michael Rasmussen, Tri-City Americans/Detroit Red Wings
14th Overall – Cal Foote, Kelowna Rockets/Tampa Bay Lightning
16th Overall – Juuso Valimaki, Tri-City Americans/Calgary Flames
22nd Overall – Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane Chiefs/Edmonton Oilers
29th Overall – Henri Jokiharju, Portland Winterhawks/Chicago Blackhawks
2016 (4)
13th Overall – Jake Bean, Calgary Hitmen, Carolina Hurricanes
27th Overall – Brett Howden, Moose Jaw Warriors, Tampa Bay Lightning
28th Overall – Lucas Johansen, Kelowna Rockets, Washington Capitals
30th Overall – Sam Steel, Regina Pats/Anaheim Ducks
2015 (5)
7th Overall – Ivan Provorov, Brandon Wheat Kings/Philadelphia Flyers
14th Overall – Jake Debrusk, Swift Current Broncos/Boston Bruins
16th Overall – Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds/New York Islanders
26th Overall – Noah Juulsen, Everett Silvertips/Montreal Canadiens
30th Overall – Nick Merkley, Kelowna Rockets/Arizona Coyotes
2014 (9)
2nd Overall – Sam Reinhart, Kootenay Ice/Buffalo Sabres
3rd Overall – Leon Draisaitl, Prince Albert Raiders/Edmonton Oilers
6th Overall – Jake Virtanen, Calgary Hitmen/Vancouver Canucks
7th Overall – Haydn Fleury, Red Deer Rebels/Carolina Hurricanes
14th Overall – Julius Honka, Swift Current Broncos/Dallas Stars
17th Overall – Travis Sanheim, Calgary Hitmen/Philadelphia Flyers
23rd Overall – Conner Bleackley, Red Deer Rebels/Colorado Avalanche
26th Overall – Nikita Scherbak, Saskatoon Blades/Montreal Canadiens
30th Overall – John Quenneville, Brandon Wheat Kings/ New Jersey Devils
2013 (8)
4th Overall – Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks/Nashville Predators
13th Overall – Josh Morrissey, Prince Albert Raiders/Winnipeg Jets
15th Overall – Ryan Pulock, Brandon Wheat Kings/New York Islanders
17th Overall – Curtis Lazar, Edmonton Oil Kings/Ottawa Senators
18th Overall – Mirco Mueller, Everett Silvertips/San Jose Sharks
24th Overall – Hunter Shinkaruk, Medicine Hat Tigers/Vancouver Canucks
26th Overall – Shea Theodore, Seattle Thunderbirds/Anaheim Ducks
28th Overall – Morgan Klimchuk, Regina Pats/Calgary Flames
2012 (6)
2nd Overall – Ryan Murray, Everett Silvertips/Columbus Blue Jackets
4th Overall – Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings/New York Islanders
5th Overall – Morgan Rielly, Moose Jaw Warriors/Toronto Maple Leafs
7th Overall – Mathew Dumba, Red Deer Rebels/Minnesota Wild
8th Overall – Derrick Pouliot, Portland Winterhawks/Pittsburgh Penguins
27th Overall – Henrik Samuelsson, Edmonton Oil Kings/Phoenix Coyotes
2011 (5)
1st Overall – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels/Edmonton Oilers
11th Overall – Duncan Siemens, Saskatoon Blades/Colorado Avalanche
13th Overall – Sven Baertschi, Portland Winterhawks/Calgary Flames
18th Overall – Mark McNeill, Prince Albert Raiders/Chicago Blackhawks
23rd Overall – Joe Morrow, Portland Winterhawks/Pittsburgh Penguins
2010 (7)
4th Overall – Ryan Johansen, Portland Winterhawks/Columbus Blue Jackets
5th Overall – Nino Niederreiter, Portland Winterhawks/New York Islanders
6th Overall – Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars/Tampa Bay Lightning
10th Overall – Dylan McIlrath, Moose Jaw Warriors/New York Rangers
23rd Overall – Mark Pysyk, Edmonton Oil Kings/Buffalo Sabres
25th Overall – Quinton Howden, Moose Jaw Warriors/Florida Panthers
29th Overall – Emerson Etem, Medicine Hat Tigers/Anaheim Ducks
2009 (5)
4th Overall – Evander Kane, Vancouver Giants/Atlanta Thrashers
5th Overall – Brayden Schenn, Brandon Wheat Kings/Los Angeles Kings
8th Overall – Scott Glennie, Brandon Wheat Kings/Dallas Stars
9th Overall – Jared Cowen, Spokane Cheifs/Ottawa Senators
29th Overall – Carter Ashton, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Tampa Bay Lightning
2008 (9)
5th Overall – Luke Schenn, Kelowna Rockets/Toronto Maple Leafs
11th Overall – Kyle Beach, Everett Silvertips/Chicago Blackhawks
12th Overall – Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets/Buffalo Sabres
13th Overall – Colten Teubert, Regina Pats/Los Angeles Kings
14th Overall – Zach Boychuk, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Carolina Hurricanes
18th Overall – Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans/Nashville Predators
19th Overall – Luca Sbisa, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Philadelphia Flyers
22nd Overall – Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats/Edmonton Oilers
26th Overall – Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers/Buffalo Sabres
2007 (9)
4th Overall – Thomas Hickey, Seattle Thunderbirds/Los Angeles Kings
5th Overall – Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen/Washington Capitals
8th Overall – Zach Hamill, Everett Silvertips/Boston Bruins
10th Overall – Keaton Ellerby, Kamloops Blazers/Florida Panthers
11th Overall – Brandon Sutter, Red Deer Rebels/Carolina Hurricanes
15th Overall – Alex Plante, Calgary Hitmen/Edmonton Oilers
16th Overall – Colton Gillies, Saskatoon Blades/Minnesota Wild
23rd Overall – Jonathon Blum, Vancouver Giants/Nashville Predators
30th Overall – Nick Ross, Regina Pats/Phoenix Coyotes
2006 (4)
8th Overall – Peter Mueller, Everett Silvertips/Phoenix Coyotes
14th Overall – Michael Grabner, Spokane Cheifs/Vancouver Canucks
16th Overall – Ty Wishart, Prince George Cougars/San Jose Sharks
26th Overall – Leland Irving, Everett Silvertips/Calgary Flames
2005 (4)
5th Overall – Carey Price, Tri-City Americans/Montreal Canadiens
6th Overall – Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants/Columbus Blue Jackets
8th Overall – Devin Setoguchi, Saskatoon Blades/San Jose Sharks
20th Overall – Kenndal McArdle, Moose Jaw Warriors/Florida Panthers
2004 (8)
3rd Overall – Cam Barker, Medicine Hat Tigers/Chicago Blackhawks
4th Overall – Andrew Ladd, Calgary Hitmen/Carolina Hurricanes
14th Overall – Devan Dubnyk, Kamloops Blazers/Edmonton Oilers
18th Overall – Kyle Chipchura, Prince Albert Raiders/Montreal Canadiens
27th Overall – Jeff Schultz, Calgary Hitmen/Washington Capitals
28th Overall – Mark Fistric, Vancouver Giants/Dallas Stars
29th Overall – Mike Green, Saskatoon Blades/Washington Capitals
30th Overall – Andy Rogers, Calgary Hitmen/Tampa Bay Lightning
2003 (6)
8th Overall – Braydon Coburn, Portland Winterhawks/Atlanta Thrashers
9th Overall – Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer Rebels/Calgary Flames
14th Overall – Brent Seabrook, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Chicago Blackhawks
18th Overall – Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings/Washington Capitals
19th Overall – Ryan Getzlaf, Clagary Hitmen, Anaheim Ducks
30th Overall – Shawn Belle, Tri-City Americans/St. Louis Blues
2002 (6)
3rd Overall – Jay Bouwmeester, Medicine Hat Tigers/Florida Panthers
6th Overall – Scottie Upshall, Kamloops Blazers/Nashville Predators
7th Overall – Joffrey Lupul, Medicine Hat Tigers/Anaheim Ducks
16th Overall – Jakub Klepis, Portland Winterhawks/Ottawa Senators
17th Overall – Boyd Gordon, Red Deer Rebels/Washington Capitals
25th Overall – Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels/Carolina Hurricanes
2001 (6)
10th Overall – Dan Blackburn, Kootenay Ice/New York Rangers
12th Overall – Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars/Nashville Predators
19th Overall – Shaone Morrisonn, Kamloops Blazers/Boston Bruins
21st Overall – Colby Armstrong, Red Deer Rebels/Pittsburgh Penguins
27th Overall – Jeff Woywitka, Red Deer Rebels/Philadelphia Flyers
28th Overall – Adrian Foster, Saskatoon Blades/New Jersey Devils
2000 (5)
6th Overall – Scott Hartnell, Prince Albert Raiders/Nashville Predators
9th Overall – Brent Krahn, Calgary Hitmen/Calgary Flames
16th Overall – Marcel Hossa, Portland Winterhawks/Montreal Canadiens
23rd Overall – Nathan Smith, Swift Current Broncos/Vancouver Canucks
26th Overall – Brian Sutherby, Moose Jaw Warriors/Washington Captials
1999 (7)
4th Overall – Pavel Brendl, Calgary Hitmen/New York Rangers
7th Overall – Kris Beech, Calgary Hitmen/Washington Capitals
9th Overall – Jamie Lundmark, Moose Jaw Warriors/New York Rangers
11th Overall – Oleg Saprykin, Seattle Thunderbirds/Calgary Flames
15th Overall – Scott Kelman, Seattle Thunderbirds/Phoenix Coyotes
17th Overall – Barret Jackman, Regina Pats/St. Louis Blues
23rd Overall – Steve McCarthy, Kootenay Ice/Chicago Blackhawks
1998 (4)
3rd Overall – Brad Stuart, Regina Pats/San Jose Sharks
19th Overall – Robyn Regehr, Kamloops Blazers/Colorado Avalanche
20th Overall – Scott Parker, Kelowna Rockets/Colorado Avalanche
27th Overall – Scott Gomez, Tri-City Americans/New jersey Devils
1997 (8)
2nd Overall – Patrick Marleau, Seattle Thunderbirds/San Jose Sharks
5th Overall – Eric Brewer, Prince George Cougars/New York Islanders
10th Overall – Brad Ference, Spokane Chiefs/Vancouver Canucks
16th Overall – Ty Jones, Spokane Chiefs/Chicago Blackhawks
19th Overall – Stefan Cherneski, Brandon Wheat Kings/New York Rangers
20th Overall – Mike Brown, Red Deer Rebels/Florida Panthers
23rd Overall – Scott Hannan, Kelowna Rockets/San Jose Sharks
25th Overall – Brenden Morrow, Portland Winterhawks/Dallas Stars
1996 (9)
1st Overall – Chris Phillips, Prince Albert Raiders/Ottawa Senators
8th Overall – Jonathan Aitken, Medicine Hat Tigers/Boston Bruins
10th Overall – Lance Ward, Red Deer Rebels/New Jersey Devils
11th Overall – Dan Focht, Tri-City Americans/Phoenix Coyotes
12th Overall – Josh Holden, Regina Pats/Vancouver Canucks
13th Overall – Derek Morris, Regina Pats/Calgary Flames
17th Overall – Jaroslav Svejkovsky, Tri-City Americans/Washington Capitals
18th Overall – Matt Higgins, Moose Jaw Warriors/Montreal Canadiens
26th Overall – Jesse Wallin, Red Deer Rebels/Detroit Red Wings
1995 (9)
2nd Overall – Wade Redden, Brandon Wheat Kings/New York Islanders
5th Overall – Daymond Langkow, Tri-City Americans/Tampa Bay Lightning
6th Overall – Steve Kelly, Prince Albert Raiders/Edmonton Oilers
7th Overall – Shane Doan, Kamloops Blazers/Winnipeg Jets
8th Overall – Terry Ryan, Tri-City Americans/Montreal Canadiens
9th Overall – Kyle McLaren, Tacoma Rockets/Boston Bruins
11th Overall – Jarome Iginla, Kamloops Blazers/Dallas Stars
17th Overall – Brad Church, Prince Albert Raiders/Washington Capitals
22nd Overall – Brian Boucher, Try-City Americans/Philadelphia Flyers
1994 (7)
6th Overall – Ryan Smith, Moose Jaw Warriors/Edmonton Oilers
8th Overall – Jason Wiemer, Portland Winterhawks/Tampa Bay Lightning
10th Overall – Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers/Washington Capitals
11th Overall – Jeff Friesen, Regina Pats/San Jose Sharks
12th Overall – Wade Belak, Saskatoon Blades/Quebec Nordiques
19th Overall – Chris Dingman, Brandon Wheat Kings/Calgary Flames
24th Overall – Chris Wells, Seattle Thunderbirds/Pittsburgh Penguins
1993 (4)
5th Overall – Rob Niedermayer, Medicine Hat Tigers/Florida Panthers
11th Overall – Brendan Witt, Seattle Thunderbirds/Washington Capitals
13th Overall – Denis Pederson, Prince Albert Raiders/New Jersey Devils
14th Overall – Adam Deadmarsh, Portland Winterhawks/Quebec Nordiques
1992 (5)
3rd Overall – Mike Rathje, Medicine Hat Tigers/San Jose Sharks
11th Overall – David Cooper, Medicine Hat Tigers/Buffalo Sabres
15th Overall – Jason Bowen, Tri-City Americans/Philadelphia Flyers
18th Overall – Jason Smith, Regina Pats/New Jersey Devils
20th Overall – David Wilkie, Kamloops Blazers/Montreal Canadiens
1991 (6)
2nd Overall – Pat Falloon, Spokane Chiefs/San Jose Sharks
3rd Overall – Scott Niedermayer, Kamloops Blazers/New Jersey Devils
8th Overall – Richard Matvichuk, Saskatoon Blades/Minnesota Wild
12th Overall – Tyler Wright, Swift Current Broncos/Edmonton Oilers
17th Overall – Brent Bilodeau, Seattle Thunderbirds/Montreal Canadiens
22nd Overall – Dean McAmmond, Prince Albert Raiders/Chicago Blackhawks
1990 (7)
2nd Overall – Peter Nedved, Seattle Thunderbirds/Vancouver Canucks
6th Overall – Scott Scissons, Saskatoon Blades/New York Islanders
7th Overall – Darryl Sydor, Kamloops Blazers/Los Angeles Kings
11th Overall – Trevor Kidd, Brandon Wheat Kings/Calgary Flames
12th Overall – Turner Stevenson, Seattle Thunderbirds/Montreal Canadiens
15th Overall – Mark Greig, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers
17th Overall – Scott Allison, Prince Albert Raiders/Edmonton Oilers
1989 (8)
2nd Overall – Dave Chyzowski, Kamloops Blazers/New York Islanders
4th Overall – Stu Barnes, Tri-City Americans/Winnipeg Jets
11th Overall – Mike Sillinger, Regina Pats/Detroit Red Wings
13th Overall – Lindsay Vallis, Seattle Thunderbirds/Montreal Canadiens
14th Overall – Kevin Haller, Regina Pats/Buffalo Sabres
16th Overall – Jamie Heward, Regina Pats/Pittsburgh Penguins
18th Overall – Jason Miller, New Jersey Devils
19th Overall – Olaf Kolzig, Tri-City Americans/Washington Capitals
1988 (6)
1st Overall – Mike Modano, Prince Albert Raiders/Minnesota North Stars
2nd Overall – Trevor Linden, Medicine Hat Tigers/Vancouver Canucks
3rd Overall – Curtis Leschyshyn, Saskatoon Blades/Quebec Nordiques
13th Overall – Joel Savage, Victoria Cougars/Buffalo Sabres
16th Overall – Kevin Cheveldayoff, Brandon Wheat Kings/New York Islanders
17th Overall – Kory Kocur, Saskatoon Blades/Detroit Red Wings
1987 (8)
3rd Overall – Glen Wesley, Portland Winterhawks/Boston Bruins
4th Overall – Wayne McBean, Medicine Hat Tigers/Los Angeles Kings
5th Overall – Chris Joseph, Seattle Thunderbirds/Pittsburgh Penguins
6th Overall – Dave Archibald, Portland Winterhawks/Minnesota North Stars
10th Overall – Jayson More, New Westminster Bruins/New York Rangers
13th Overall – Dean Chynoweth, Medicine Hat Tigers/New York Islanders
15th Overall – Joe Sakic, Swift Current Broncos/Quebec Nordiques
21st Overall – Peter Soberlak, Swift Current Broncos/Edmonton Oilers
1986 (6)
3rd Overall – Neil Brady, Medicine Hat Tigers/New Jersey Devils
7th Overall – Dan Woodley, Portland Winterhawks/Vancouver Canucks
8th Overall – Pat Elynuik, Prince Albert Raiders/Winnipeg Jets
12th Overall – Warren Babe, Lethbridge Broncos/Minnesota North Stars
15th Overall – Mark Pederson, Medicine Hat Tigers/Montreal Canadiens
21st Overall – Kim Issel, Prince Albert Raiders/Edmonton Oilers
1985 (5)
1st Overall – Wendel Clark, Saskatoon Blades/Toronto Maple Leafs
5th Overall – Dana Murzyn, Calgary Wranglers/Hartford Whalers
8th Overall – Brent Fedyk, Regina Pats/Detroit Red Wings
11th Overall – Dave Manson, Prince Albert Raiders/Chicago Blackhawks
18th Overall – Ryan Stewart, Kamloops Blazers/Winnipeg Jets
1984 (4)
9th Overall – Doug Bodger, Kamloops Junior Oilers/Pittsburgh Penguins
19th Overall – Dave Pasin, Prince Albert Raiders/Boston Bruins
20th Overall – Duncan MacPherson, Saskatoon Blades/New York Islanders
21st Overall – Selmar Odelein, Regina Pats/Edmonton Oilers
1983 (5)
7th Overall – Russ Courtnall, Victoria Cougars/Toronto Maple Leafs
9th Overall – Cam Neely, Portland Winterhawks/Vancouver Canucks
16th Overall – Gerald Diduck, Lethbridge Broncos.New York Islanders
17th Overall – Alfie Turcotte, Portland Winterhawks/Montreal Canadiens
21st Overall – Nevin Markwart, Regina Pats/Boston Bruins
1982 (10)
1st Overall – Gord Kluzak, Billings Bighorns/Boston Bruins
3rd Overall – Gary Nylund, Portland Winterhawks/Toronto Maple Leafs
4th Overall – Ron Sutter, Lethbridge Broncos/Philadelphia Flyers
7th Overall – Ken Yaremchuk, Portland Winterhawks/Chicago Blackhawks
8th Overall – Rocky Trottier, Billings Bighorns/New Jersey Devils
9th Overall – Paul Cyr, Victoria Cougars/Buffalo Sabres
10th Overall – Rich Sutter, Lethbridge Broncos/Pittsburgh Penguins
17th Overall – Murray Craven, Medicine Hat Tigers/Detroit Red Wings
18th Overall – Ken Daneyko, Seattle Breakers/New Jersey Devils
20th Overall – Jim Playfair, Portland Winterhawks/Edmonton Oilers
1981 (5)
6th Overall – Jim Benning, Portland Winterhawks/Toronto Maple Leafs
8th Overall – Grant Fuhr, Victoria Cougars/Edmonton Oilers
10th Overall – Garth Butcher, Regina Pats/Vancouver Canucks
11th Overall – Randy Moller, Lethbridge Broncos/Quebec Nordiques
20th Overall – Marty Ruff, Lethbridge Broncos/St. Louis Blues
1980 (7)
1st Overall – Doug Wickenheiser, Regina Pats/Montreal Canadiens
2nd Overall – Dave Babych, Portland Winterhawks/Winnipeg Jets
5th Overall – Darren Veitch, Regina Pats/Washington Capitals
11th Overall – Mike Blaisdell, Regina Pats/Detroit Red Wings
16th Overall – Brad Palmer, Victoria Cougars/Boston Bruins
18th Overall- Barry Pederson, Victoria Cougars/Boston Bruins
20th Overall – Steve Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings/Buffalo Sabres
1979 (7)
2nd Overall – Perry Turnbull, Portland Winterhawks/St. Louis Blues
7th Overall – Keith Brown, Portland Winterhawks/Chicago Blackhawks
9th Overall – Laurie Boschman, Brandon Wheat Kings/Toronto Maple Leafs
14th Overall – Bryan Propp, Brandon Wheat Kings/Philadelphia Flyers
15th Overall – Brad McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings/Boston Bruins
17th Overall – Duane Sutter, Lethbridge Broncos/New York Islanders
18th Overall – Ray Allison, Brandon Wheat Kings/Hartford Whalers
1978 (6)
2nd Overall – Ryan Walter, Seattle Breakers/Washington Capitals
3rd Overall – Wayne Babych, Portland Winterhawks/St. Louis Blues
4th Overall – Bill Derlago, Brandon Wheat Kings/Vancouver Canucks
12th Overall – Brent Peterson, Portland Winterhawks/Detroit Red Wings
13th Overall – Larry Playfair, Portland Winterhawks/Buffalo Sabres
15th Overall – Steve Tambellini, Lethbridge Broncos/New York Islanders
1977 (3)
2nd Overall – Barry Beck, New Westminster Bruins/Colorado Rockies
7th Overall – Brad Maxwell, New Westminster Bruins/Minnesota North Stars
17th Overall – Kevin McCarthy, Winnipeg Monarchs/Philadelphia Flyers
1976 (7)
2nd Overall – Blair Chapman, Saskatoon Blades/Pittsburgh Penguins
4th Overall – Fred Williams, Saskatoon Blades/Detroit Red Wings
6th Overall – Don Murdoch, Medicine Hat Tigers/New York Rangers
7th Overall – Bernie Federko, Saskatoon Blades/St. Louis Blues
10th Overall – Harold Phillipoff, New Westminster Bruins/Atlanta Flames
15th Overall – Greg Carroll, Medicine Hat Tigers/Washington Capitals
16th Overall – Clayton Pachal, New Westminster Bruins/Boston Bruins
1975 (10)
1st Overall – Mel Bridgman, Victoria Cougars/Philadelphia Flyers
2nd Overall – Barry Dean, Medicine Hat Tigers/Kansas City Chiefs
3rd Overall – Ralph Klassen, Saskatoon Blades/California Seals
4th Overall – Bryan Maxwell, Medicine Hat Tigers/Minnesota North Stars
5th Overall – Rick Lapointe, Victoria Cougars/Detroit Red Wings
6th Overall – Don Ashby, Calgary Centennials/Toronto Maple Leafs
7th Overall – Greg Vaydik, Medicine Hat Tigers/Chicago Blackhawks
9th Overall – Robin Sadler, Edmonton Oil Kings/Montreal Canadiens
10th Overall – Rick Blight, Brandon Wheat Kings/Vancouver Canucks
13th Overall – Gordie Laxton, New Westminster Bruins/Pittsburgh Penguins
1974 (7)
1st Overall – Greg Jolly, Regina Pats/Washington Capitals
4th Overall – Clark Gillies, Regina Pats/New York Islanders
5th Overall – Cam Connor, Flin Flon Bombers/Montreal Canadiens
6th Overall – Doug Hicks, Flin Flon Bombers/ Minnesota North Stars
16th Overall – Grant Mulvey, Calgary Centennials/Chicago Blackhawks
17th Overall – Ron Chipperfield, Brandon Wheat Kings/California Seals
18th Overall – Don Larway, Swift Current Broncos/ Boston Bruins
1973 (7)
2nd Overall – Tom Lysiak, Medicine Hat Tigers/Atlanta Flames
4th Overall – Lanny McDonald, Medicine Hat Tigers/Toronto Maples Leafs
5th Overall – John Davidson, Calgary Centennials/St. Louis Blues
7th Overall – Blaine Stoughton, Flin Flon Bombers/Pittsburgh Penguins
11th Overall – Terry Richardson, New Westminster Bruins/Detroit Red Wings
13th Overall – Darcy Rota, Edmonton Oil Kings/Chicago Blackhawks
16th Overall – Vic Mercredi, New Westminster Bruins/Atlanta Flames
1972 (1)
13th Overall – Phil Russell, Edmonton Oil Kings/Chicago Blackhawks
1971 (4)
4th Overall – Gene Carr, Kelowna Buckaroos/St. Louis Blues
6th Overall – Ron Jones, Edmonton Oil Kings/Boston Bruins
8th Overall – Larry Wright, Regina Pats/Philadelphia Flyers
12th Overall – Dan Spring, Edmonton Oil Kings/Chicago Blackhawks
1970 (4)
3rd Overall – Reggie Leach, Flin Flon Bombers/Boston Bruins
5th Overall – Ray Martyniuk, Flin Flon Bombers/Montreal Canadiens
7th Overall – Greg Polis, Estevan Bruins/Pittsburgh Penguins
10th Overall – Chris Oddleifson/California Golden Seals
1969 (1)
4th Overall – Frank Spring, Edmonton Oil Kings/Boston Bruins
1968 (5)
3rd Overall – Jim Pritchard, Winnipeg Jets/ Montreal Canadiens
5th Overall – Jim Benzelock, Winnipeg Jets/ Minnesota North Stars
8th Overall – Lew Morrison, Flin Flon Bombers/ Philadelphia Flyers
11th Overall – Steve Andrascik, Flin Flon Bombers/ Detriot Red Wings
12th Overall – Danny Schrock, Estevan Bruins, Boston Bruins
1967 (1)
3rd Overall – Ken Hicks, Brandon Wheat Kings, Oakland Seals