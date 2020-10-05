WHL at the NHL Draft: A first-round history

There’s a reason the Western Hockey League is widely regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players. Dating back to 1967, the WHL has produced 315 players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

The 2019 NHL Draft was a banner year for the WHL, producing an incredible group of seven soon-to-be NHL stars, including Kirby Dach (third overall, Chicago Blackhawks), Bowen Byram (fourth overall, Colorado Avalanche), Dylan Cozens (seventh overall, Buffalo Sabres), Peyton Krebs (17th overall, Vegas Golden Knights), Lassi Thomson (19th overall, Ottawa Senators), Nolan Foote (27th overall, Tampa Bay Lightning), and Brayden Tracey (29th overall, Anaheim Ducks).

It was the second time in three years that the WHL sent seven players to the podium in Round 1, with the 2017 NHL Draft producing another seven.

As the NHL becomes increasingly about speed and skill, it becomes a younger man’s game, resulting in opportunity for the best of the best coming out of the NHL Draft. Just look at the impact of Dach for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If you look further back in time, there’s no shortage of quality WHL Alumni to have seen the first round of the NHL Draft, and still plying their trade to this day. In fact, 1997’s second-overall selection Patrick Marleau – a former Seattle Thunderbird – is still going strong at the tender age of 41 with an incredible 1,723 NHL regular season games and 195 more in the post-season under his belt.

It’s quite simple to suggest the NHL Draft is a remarkable milestone in the young careers for so many and the WHL has produced countless players that have gone on to become household names after being beckoned. Hockey fans across the continent surely remember the names Lanny McDonald (fourth overall, 1973 – Toronto Maple Leafs), Grant Fuhr (eighth overall, 1981 – Edmonton Oilers), Jarome Iginla (11th overall, 1995 – Dallas Stars), and more.

Though the 2020 NHL Draft will be remember for its oddity – hosted online in a virtual setting because of the COVID-19 pandemic – that shouldn’t take away from the incredible accomplishment that it represents for these players and their families.

Of the 315 WHL players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft over the course of time, there have been eight chosen first overall, the most recent being Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers in 2011.

And course, we would be foolish not to mention the bevy of blueliners to blossom out of WHL barns ­­– with 2020 being no different. Fans have already enjoyed the likes of Ivan Provorov (seventh overall, 2015 – Philadelphia Flyers), Seth Jones (fourth overall, 2013 – Nashville Predators), and Dion Phaneuf (ninth overall, 2003 – Calgary Flames). Top-ranked blueliners Kaiden Guhle (eight, NHL CSS) and Braden Schneider (ninth, NHL CSS) will surely add to that legendary list over time.

WHL Players Selected in the First Round of the NHL Draft (by year):

2019 (7)

3rd Overall – Kirby Dach, Saskatoon Blades/Chicago Blackhawks

4th Overall – Bowen Byram, Vancouver Giants/Colorado Avalanche

7th Overall – Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Buffalo Sabres

17th Overall – Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE/Vegas Golden Knights

19th Overall – Lassi Thomson, Kelowna Rockets/Ottawa Senators

27th Overall – Nolan Foote, Kelowna Rockets/Tampa Bay Lightning

29th Overall – Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw Warriors/Anaheim Ducks

2018 (2)

17th Overall – Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs/ New Jersey Devilsc

31st Overall – Alexander Alexeyev, Red Deer Rebels/ Washington Capitals

2017 (7)

2nd Overall – Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings/Philadelphia Flyers

6th Overall – Cody Glass, Portland Winterhawks/Vegas Golden Knights

9th Overall – Michael Rasmussen, Tri-City Americans/Detroit Red Wings

14th Overall – Cal Foote, Kelowna Rockets/Tampa Bay Lightning

16th Overall – Juuso Valimaki, Tri-City Americans/Calgary Flames

22nd Overall – Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane Chiefs/Edmonton Oilers

29th Overall – Henri Jokiharju, Portland Winterhawks/Chicago Blackhawks

2016 (4)

13th Overall – Jake Bean, Calgary Hitmen, Carolina Hurricanes

27th Overall – Brett Howden, Moose Jaw Warriors, Tampa Bay Lightning

28th Overall – Lucas Johansen, Kelowna Rockets, Washington Capitals

30th Overall – Sam Steel, Regina Pats/Anaheim Ducks

2015 (5)

7th Overall – Ivan Provorov, Brandon Wheat Kings/Philadelphia Flyers

14th Overall – Jake Debrusk, Swift Current Broncos/Boston Bruins

16th Overall – Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds/New York Islanders

26th Overall – Noah Juulsen, Everett Silvertips/Montreal Canadiens

30th Overall – Nick Merkley, Kelowna Rockets/Arizona Coyotes

2014 (9)

2nd Overall – Sam Reinhart, Kootenay Ice/Buffalo Sabres

3rd Overall – Leon Draisaitl, Prince Albert Raiders/Edmonton Oilers

6th Overall – Jake Virtanen, Calgary Hitmen/Vancouver Canucks

7th Overall – Haydn Fleury, Red Deer Rebels/Carolina Hurricanes

14th Overall – Julius Honka, Swift Current Broncos/Dallas Stars

17th Overall – Travis Sanheim, Calgary Hitmen/Philadelphia Flyers

23rd Overall – Conner Bleackley, Red Deer Rebels/Colorado Avalanche

26th Overall – Nikita Scherbak, Saskatoon Blades/Montreal Canadiens

30th Overall – John Quenneville, Brandon Wheat Kings/ New Jersey Devils

2013 (8)

4th Overall – Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks/Nashville Predators

13th Overall – Josh Morrissey, Prince Albert Raiders/Winnipeg Jets

15th Overall – Ryan Pulock, Brandon Wheat Kings/New York Islanders

17th Overall – Curtis Lazar, Edmonton Oil Kings/Ottawa Senators

18th Overall – Mirco Mueller, Everett Silvertips/San Jose Sharks

24th Overall – Hunter Shinkaruk, Medicine Hat Tigers/Vancouver Canucks

26th Overall – Shea Theodore, Seattle Thunderbirds/Anaheim Ducks

28th Overall – Morgan Klimchuk, Regina Pats/Calgary Flames

2012 (6)

2nd Overall – Ryan Murray, Everett Silvertips/Columbus Blue Jackets

4th Overall – Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings/New York Islanders

5th Overall – Morgan Rielly, Moose Jaw Warriors/Toronto Maple Leafs

7th Overall – Mathew Dumba, Red Deer Rebels/Minnesota Wild

8th Overall – Derrick Pouliot, Portland Winterhawks/Pittsburgh Penguins

27th Overall – Henrik Samuelsson, Edmonton Oil Kings/Phoenix Coyotes

2011 (5)

1st Overall – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels/Edmonton Oilers

11th Overall – Duncan Siemens, Saskatoon Blades/Colorado Avalanche

13th Overall – Sven Baertschi, Portland Winterhawks/Calgary Flames

18th Overall – Mark McNeill, Prince Albert Raiders/Chicago Blackhawks

23rd Overall – Joe Morrow, Portland Winterhawks/Pittsburgh Penguins

2010 (7)

4th Overall – Ryan Johansen, Portland Winterhawks/Columbus Blue Jackets

5th Overall – Nino Niederreiter, Portland Winterhawks/New York Islanders

6th Overall – Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars/Tampa Bay Lightning

10th Overall – Dylan McIlrath, Moose Jaw Warriors/New York Rangers

23rd Overall – Mark Pysyk, Edmonton Oil Kings/Buffalo Sabres

25th Overall – Quinton Howden, Moose Jaw Warriors/Florida Panthers

29th Overall – Emerson Etem, Medicine Hat Tigers/Anaheim Ducks

2009 (5)

4th Overall – Evander Kane, Vancouver Giants/Atlanta Thrashers

5th Overall – Brayden Schenn, Brandon Wheat Kings/Los Angeles Kings

8th Overall – Scott Glennie, Brandon Wheat Kings/Dallas Stars

9th Overall – Jared Cowen, Spokane Cheifs/Ottawa Senators

29th Overall – Carter Ashton, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Tampa Bay Lightning

2008 (9)

5th Overall – Luke Schenn, Kelowna Rockets/Toronto Maple Leafs

11th Overall – Kyle Beach, Everett Silvertips/Chicago Blackhawks

12th Overall – Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets/Buffalo Sabres

13th Overall – Colten Teubert, Regina Pats/Los Angeles Kings

14th Overall – Zach Boychuk, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Carolina Hurricanes

18th Overall – Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans/Nashville Predators

19th Overall – Luca Sbisa, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Philadelphia Flyers

22nd Overall – Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats/Edmonton Oilers

26th Overall – Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers/Buffalo Sabres

2007 (9)

4th Overall – Thomas Hickey, Seattle Thunderbirds/Los Angeles Kings

5th Overall – Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen/Washington Capitals

8th Overall – Zach Hamill, Everett Silvertips/Boston Bruins

10th Overall – Keaton Ellerby, Kamloops Blazers/Florida Panthers

11th Overall – Brandon Sutter, Red Deer Rebels/Carolina Hurricanes

15th Overall – Alex Plante, Calgary Hitmen/Edmonton Oilers

16th Overall – Colton Gillies, Saskatoon Blades/Minnesota Wild

23rd Overall – Jonathon Blum, Vancouver Giants/Nashville Predators

30th Overall – Nick Ross, Regina Pats/Phoenix Coyotes

2006 (4)

8th Overall – Peter Mueller, Everett Silvertips/Phoenix Coyotes

14th Overall – Michael Grabner, Spokane Cheifs/Vancouver Canucks

16th Overall – Ty Wishart, Prince George Cougars/San Jose Sharks

26th Overall – Leland Irving, Everett Silvertips/Calgary Flames

2005 (4)

5th Overall – Carey Price, Tri-City Americans/Montreal Canadiens

6th Overall – Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants/Columbus Blue Jackets

8th Overall – Devin Setoguchi, Saskatoon Blades/San Jose Sharks

20th Overall – Kenndal McArdle, Moose Jaw Warriors/Florida Panthers

2004 (8)

3rd Overall – Cam Barker, Medicine Hat Tigers/Chicago Blackhawks

4th Overall – Andrew Ladd, Calgary Hitmen/Carolina Hurricanes

14th Overall – Devan Dubnyk, Kamloops Blazers/Edmonton Oilers

18th Overall – Kyle Chipchura, Prince Albert Raiders/Montreal Canadiens

27th Overall – Jeff Schultz, Calgary Hitmen/Washington Capitals

28th Overall – Mark Fistric, Vancouver Giants/Dallas Stars

29th Overall – Mike Green, Saskatoon Blades/Washington Capitals

30th Overall – Andy Rogers, Calgary Hitmen/Tampa Bay Lightning

2003 (6)

8th Overall – Braydon Coburn, Portland Winterhawks/Atlanta Thrashers

9th Overall – Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer Rebels/Calgary Flames

14th Overall – Brent Seabrook, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Chicago Blackhawks

18th Overall – Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings/Washington Capitals

19th Overall – Ryan Getzlaf, Clagary Hitmen, Anaheim Ducks

30th Overall – Shawn Belle, Tri-City Americans/St. Louis Blues

2002 (6)

3rd Overall – Jay Bouwmeester, Medicine Hat Tigers/Florida Panthers

6th Overall – Scottie Upshall, Kamloops Blazers/Nashville Predators

7th Overall – Joffrey Lupul, Medicine Hat Tigers/Anaheim Ducks

16th Overall – Jakub Klepis, Portland Winterhawks/Ottawa Senators

17th Overall – Boyd Gordon, Red Deer Rebels/Washington Capitals

25th Overall – Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels/Carolina Hurricanes

2001 (6)

10th Overall – Dan Blackburn, Kootenay Ice/New York Rangers

12th Overall – Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars/Nashville Predators

19th Overall – Shaone Morrisonn, Kamloops Blazers/Boston Bruins

21st Overall – Colby Armstrong, Red Deer Rebels/Pittsburgh Penguins

27th Overall – Jeff Woywitka, Red Deer Rebels/Philadelphia Flyers

28th Overall – Adrian Foster, Saskatoon Blades/New Jersey Devils

2000 (5)

6th Overall – Scott Hartnell, Prince Albert Raiders/Nashville Predators

9th Overall – Brent Krahn, Calgary Hitmen/Calgary Flames

16th Overall – Marcel Hossa, Portland Winterhawks/Montreal Canadiens

23rd Overall – Nathan Smith, Swift Current Broncos/Vancouver Canucks

26th Overall – Brian Sutherby, Moose Jaw Warriors/Washington Captials

1999 (7)

4th Overall – Pavel Brendl, Calgary Hitmen/New York Rangers

7th Overall – Kris Beech, Calgary Hitmen/Washington Capitals

9th Overall – Jamie Lundmark, Moose Jaw Warriors/New York Rangers

11th Overall – Oleg Saprykin, Seattle Thunderbirds/Calgary Flames

15th Overall – Scott Kelman, Seattle Thunderbirds/Phoenix Coyotes

17th Overall – Barret Jackman, Regina Pats/St. Louis Blues

23rd Overall – Steve McCarthy, Kootenay Ice/Chicago Blackhawks

1998 (4)

3rd Overall – Brad Stuart, Regina Pats/San Jose Sharks

19th Overall – Robyn Regehr, Kamloops Blazers/Colorado Avalanche

20th Overall – Scott Parker, Kelowna Rockets/Colorado Avalanche

27th Overall – Scott Gomez, Tri-City Americans/New jersey Devils

1997 (8)

2nd Overall – Patrick Marleau, Seattle Thunderbirds/San Jose Sharks

5th Overall – Eric Brewer, Prince George Cougars/New York Islanders

10th Overall – Brad Ference, Spokane Chiefs/Vancouver Canucks

16th Overall – Ty Jones, Spokane Chiefs/Chicago Blackhawks

19th Overall – Stefan Cherneski, Brandon Wheat Kings/New York Rangers

20th Overall – Mike Brown, Red Deer Rebels/Florida Panthers

23rd Overall – Scott Hannan, Kelowna Rockets/San Jose Sharks

25th Overall – Brenden Morrow, Portland Winterhawks/Dallas Stars

1996 (9)

1st Overall – Chris Phillips, Prince Albert Raiders/Ottawa Senators

8th Overall – Jonathan Aitken, Medicine Hat Tigers/Boston Bruins

10th Overall – Lance Ward, Red Deer Rebels/New Jersey Devils

11th Overall – Dan Focht, Tri-City Americans/Phoenix Coyotes

12th Overall – Josh Holden, Regina Pats/Vancouver Canucks

13th Overall – Derek Morris, Regina Pats/Calgary Flames

17th Overall – Jaroslav Svejkovsky, Tri-City Americans/Washington Capitals

18th Overall – Matt Higgins, Moose Jaw Warriors/Montreal Canadiens

26th Overall – Jesse Wallin, Red Deer Rebels/Detroit Red Wings

1995 (9)

2nd Overall – Wade Redden, Brandon Wheat Kings/New York Islanders

5th Overall – Daymond Langkow, Tri-City Americans/Tampa Bay Lightning

6th Overall – Steve Kelly, Prince Albert Raiders/Edmonton Oilers

7th Overall – Shane Doan, Kamloops Blazers/Winnipeg Jets

8th Overall – Terry Ryan, Tri-City Americans/Montreal Canadiens

9th Overall – Kyle McLaren, Tacoma Rockets/Boston Bruins

11th Overall – Jarome Iginla, Kamloops Blazers/Dallas Stars

17th Overall – Brad Church, Prince Albert Raiders/Washington Capitals

22nd Overall – Brian Boucher, Try-City Americans/Philadelphia Flyers

1994 (7)

6th Overall – Ryan Smith, Moose Jaw Warriors/Edmonton Oilers

8th Overall – Jason Wiemer, Portland Winterhawks/Tampa Bay Lightning

10th Overall – Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers/Washington Capitals

11th Overall – Jeff Friesen, Regina Pats/San Jose Sharks

12th Overall – Wade Belak, Saskatoon Blades/Quebec Nordiques

19th Overall – Chris Dingman, Brandon Wheat Kings/Calgary Flames

24th Overall – Chris Wells, Seattle Thunderbirds/Pittsburgh Penguins

1993 (4)

5th Overall – Rob Niedermayer, Medicine Hat Tigers/Florida Panthers

11th Overall – Brendan Witt, Seattle Thunderbirds/Washington Capitals

13th Overall – Denis Pederson, Prince Albert Raiders/New Jersey Devils

14th Overall – Adam Deadmarsh, Portland Winterhawks/Quebec Nordiques

1992 (5)

3rd Overall – Mike Rathje, Medicine Hat Tigers/San Jose Sharks

11th Overall – David Cooper, Medicine Hat Tigers/Buffalo Sabres

15th Overall – Jason Bowen, Tri-City Americans/Philadelphia Flyers

18th Overall – Jason Smith, Regina Pats/New Jersey Devils

20th Overall – David Wilkie, Kamloops Blazers/Montreal Canadiens

1991 (6)

2nd Overall – Pat Falloon, Spokane Chiefs/San Jose Sharks

3rd Overall – Scott Niedermayer, Kamloops Blazers/New Jersey Devils

8th Overall – Richard Matvichuk, Saskatoon Blades/Minnesota Wild

12th Overall – Tyler Wright, Swift Current Broncos/Edmonton Oilers

17th Overall – Brent Bilodeau, Seattle Thunderbirds/Montreal Canadiens

22nd Overall – Dean McAmmond, Prince Albert Raiders/Chicago Blackhawks

1990 (7)

2nd Overall – Peter Nedved, Seattle Thunderbirds/Vancouver Canucks

6th Overall – Scott Scissons, Saskatoon Blades/New York Islanders

7th Overall – Darryl Sydor, Kamloops Blazers/Los Angeles Kings

11th Overall – Trevor Kidd, Brandon Wheat Kings/Calgary Flames

12th Overall – Turner Stevenson, Seattle Thunderbirds/Montreal Canadiens

15th Overall – Mark Greig, Lethbridge Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers

17th Overall – Scott Allison, Prince Albert Raiders/Edmonton Oilers

1989 (8)

2nd Overall – Dave Chyzowski, Kamloops Blazers/New York Islanders

4th Overall – Stu Barnes, Tri-City Americans/Winnipeg Jets

11th Overall – Mike Sillinger, Regina Pats/Detroit Red Wings

13th Overall – Lindsay Vallis, Seattle Thunderbirds/Montreal Canadiens

14th Overall – Kevin Haller, Regina Pats/Buffalo Sabres

16th Overall – Jamie Heward, Regina Pats/Pittsburgh Penguins

18th Overall – Jason Miller, New Jersey Devils

19th Overall – Olaf Kolzig, Tri-City Americans/Washington Capitals

1988 (6)

1st Overall – Mike Modano, Prince Albert Raiders/Minnesota North Stars

2nd Overall – Trevor Linden, Medicine Hat Tigers/Vancouver Canucks

3rd Overall – Curtis Leschyshyn, Saskatoon Blades/Quebec Nordiques

13th Overall – Joel Savage, Victoria Cougars/Buffalo Sabres

16th Overall – Kevin Cheveldayoff, Brandon Wheat Kings/New York Islanders

17th Overall – Kory Kocur, Saskatoon Blades/Detroit Red Wings

1987 (8)

3rd Overall – Glen Wesley, Portland Winterhawks/Boston Bruins

4th Overall – Wayne McBean, Medicine Hat Tigers/Los Angeles Kings

5th Overall – Chris Joseph, Seattle Thunderbirds/Pittsburgh Penguins

6th Overall – Dave Archibald, Portland Winterhawks/Minnesota North Stars

10th Overall – Jayson More, New Westminster Bruins/New York Rangers

13th Overall – Dean Chynoweth, Medicine Hat Tigers/New York Islanders

15th Overall – Joe Sakic, Swift Current Broncos/Quebec Nordiques

21st Overall – Peter Soberlak, Swift Current Broncos/Edmonton Oilers

1986 (6)

3rd Overall – Neil Brady, Medicine Hat Tigers/New Jersey Devils

7th Overall – Dan Woodley, Portland Winterhawks/Vancouver Canucks

8th Overall – Pat Elynuik, Prince Albert Raiders/Winnipeg Jets

12th Overall – Warren Babe, Lethbridge Broncos/Minnesota North Stars

15th Overall – Mark Pederson, Medicine Hat Tigers/Montreal Canadiens

21st Overall – Kim Issel, Prince Albert Raiders/Edmonton Oilers

1985 (5)

1st Overall – Wendel Clark, Saskatoon Blades/Toronto Maple Leafs

5th Overall – Dana Murzyn, Calgary Wranglers/Hartford Whalers

8th Overall – Brent Fedyk, Regina Pats/Detroit Red Wings

11th Overall – Dave Manson, Prince Albert Raiders/Chicago Blackhawks

18th Overall – Ryan Stewart, Kamloops Blazers/Winnipeg Jets

1984 (4)

9th Overall – Doug Bodger, Kamloops Junior Oilers/Pittsburgh Penguins

19th Overall – Dave Pasin, Prince Albert Raiders/Boston Bruins

20th Overall – Duncan MacPherson, Saskatoon Blades/New York Islanders

21st Overall – Selmar Odelein, Regina Pats/Edmonton Oilers

1983 (5)

7th Overall – Russ Courtnall, Victoria Cougars/Toronto Maple Leafs

9th Overall – Cam Neely, Portland Winterhawks/Vancouver Canucks

16th Overall – Gerald Diduck, Lethbridge Broncos.New York Islanders

17th Overall – Alfie Turcotte, Portland Winterhawks/Montreal Canadiens

21st Overall – Nevin Markwart, Regina Pats/Boston Bruins

1982 (10)

1st Overall – Gord Kluzak, Billings Bighorns/Boston Bruins

3rd Overall – Gary Nylund, Portland Winterhawks/Toronto Maple Leafs

4th Overall – Ron Sutter, Lethbridge Broncos/Philadelphia Flyers

7th Overall – Ken Yaremchuk, Portland Winterhawks/Chicago Blackhawks

8th Overall – Rocky Trottier, Billings Bighorns/New Jersey Devils

9th Overall – Paul Cyr, Victoria Cougars/Buffalo Sabres

10th Overall – Rich Sutter, Lethbridge Broncos/Pittsburgh Penguins

17th Overall – Murray Craven, Medicine Hat Tigers/Detroit Red Wings

18th Overall – Ken Daneyko, Seattle Breakers/New Jersey Devils

20th Overall – Jim Playfair, Portland Winterhawks/Edmonton Oilers

1981 (5)

6th Overall – Jim Benning, Portland Winterhawks/Toronto Maple Leafs

8th Overall – Grant Fuhr, Victoria Cougars/Edmonton Oilers

10th Overall – Garth Butcher, Regina Pats/Vancouver Canucks

11th Overall – Randy Moller, Lethbridge Broncos/Quebec Nordiques

20th Overall – Marty Ruff, Lethbridge Broncos/St. Louis Blues

1980 (7)

1st Overall – Doug Wickenheiser, Regina Pats/Montreal Canadiens

2nd Overall – Dave Babych, Portland Winterhawks/Winnipeg Jets

5th Overall – Darren Veitch, Regina Pats/Washington Capitals

11th Overall – Mike Blaisdell, Regina Pats/Detroit Red Wings

16th Overall – Brad Palmer, Victoria Cougars/Boston Bruins

18th Overall- Barry Pederson, Victoria Cougars/Boston Bruins

20th Overall – Steve Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings/Buffalo Sabres

1979 (7)

2nd Overall – Perry Turnbull, Portland Winterhawks/St. Louis Blues

7th Overall – Keith Brown, Portland Winterhawks/Chicago Blackhawks

9th Overall – Laurie Boschman, Brandon Wheat Kings/Toronto Maple Leafs

14th Overall – Bryan Propp, Brandon Wheat Kings/Philadelphia Flyers

15th Overall – Brad McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings/Boston Bruins

17th Overall – Duane Sutter, Lethbridge Broncos/New York Islanders

18th Overall – Ray Allison, Brandon Wheat Kings/Hartford Whalers

1978 (6)

2nd Overall – Ryan Walter, Seattle Breakers/Washington Capitals

3rd Overall – Wayne Babych, Portland Winterhawks/St. Louis Blues

4th Overall – Bill Derlago, Brandon Wheat Kings/Vancouver Canucks

12th Overall – Brent Peterson, Portland Winterhawks/Detroit Red Wings

13th Overall – Larry Playfair, Portland Winterhawks/Buffalo Sabres

15th Overall – Steve Tambellini, Lethbridge Broncos/New York Islanders

1977 (3)

2nd Overall – Barry Beck, New Westminster Bruins/Colorado Rockies

7th Overall – Brad Maxwell, New Westminster Bruins/Minnesota North Stars

17th Overall – Kevin McCarthy, Winnipeg Monarchs/Philadelphia Flyers

1976 (7)

2nd Overall – Blair Chapman, Saskatoon Blades/Pittsburgh Penguins

4th Overall – Fred Williams, Saskatoon Blades/Detroit Red Wings

6th Overall – Don Murdoch, Medicine Hat Tigers/New York Rangers

7th Overall – Bernie Federko, Saskatoon Blades/St. Louis Blues

10th Overall – Harold Phillipoff, New Westminster Bruins/Atlanta Flames

15th Overall – Greg Carroll, Medicine Hat Tigers/Washington Capitals

16th Overall – Clayton Pachal, New Westminster Bruins/Boston Bruins

1975 (10)

1st Overall – Mel Bridgman, Victoria Cougars/Philadelphia Flyers

2nd Overall – Barry Dean, Medicine Hat Tigers/Kansas City Chiefs

3rd Overall – Ralph Klassen, Saskatoon Blades/California Seals

4th Overall – Bryan Maxwell, Medicine Hat Tigers/Minnesota North Stars

5th Overall – Rick Lapointe, Victoria Cougars/Detroit Red Wings

6th Overall – Don Ashby, Calgary Centennials/Toronto Maple Leafs

7th Overall – Greg Vaydik, Medicine Hat Tigers/Chicago Blackhawks

9th Overall – Robin Sadler, Edmonton Oil Kings/Montreal Canadiens

10th Overall – Rick Blight, Brandon Wheat Kings/Vancouver Canucks

13th Overall – Gordie Laxton, New Westminster Bruins/Pittsburgh Penguins

1974 (7)

1st Overall – Greg Jolly, Regina Pats/Washington Capitals

4th Overall – Clark Gillies, Regina Pats/New York Islanders

5th Overall – Cam Connor, Flin Flon Bombers/Montreal Canadiens

6th Overall – Doug Hicks, Flin Flon Bombers/ Minnesota North Stars

16th Overall – Grant Mulvey, Calgary Centennials/Chicago Blackhawks

17th Overall – Ron Chipperfield, Brandon Wheat Kings/California Seals

18th Overall – Don Larway, Swift Current Broncos/ Boston Bruins

1973 (7)

2nd Overall – Tom Lysiak, Medicine Hat Tigers/Atlanta Flames

4th Overall – Lanny McDonald, Medicine Hat Tigers/Toronto Maples Leafs

5th Overall – John Davidson, Calgary Centennials/St. Louis Blues

7th Overall – Blaine Stoughton, Flin Flon Bombers/Pittsburgh Penguins

11th Overall – Terry Richardson, New Westminster Bruins/Detroit Red Wings

13th Overall – Darcy Rota, Edmonton Oil Kings/Chicago Blackhawks

16th Overall – Vic Mercredi, New Westminster Bruins/Atlanta Flames

1972 (1)

13th Overall – Phil Russell, Edmonton Oil Kings/Chicago Blackhawks

1971 (4)

4th Overall – Gene Carr, Kelowna Buckaroos/St. Louis Blues

6th Overall – Ron Jones, Edmonton Oil Kings/Boston Bruins

8th Overall – Larry Wright, Regina Pats/Philadelphia Flyers

12th Overall – Dan Spring, Edmonton Oil Kings/Chicago Blackhawks

1970 (4)

3rd Overall – Reggie Leach, Flin Flon Bombers/Boston Bruins

5th Overall – Ray Martyniuk, Flin Flon Bombers/Montreal Canadiens

7th Overall – Greg Polis, Estevan Bruins/Pittsburgh Penguins

10th Overall – Chris Oddleifson/California Golden Seals

1969 (1)

4th Overall – Frank Spring, Edmonton Oil Kings/Boston Bruins

1968 (5)

3rd Overall – Jim Pritchard, Winnipeg Jets/ Montreal Canadiens

5th Overall – Jim Benzelock, Winnipeg Jets/ Minnesota North Stars

8th Overall – Lew Morrison, Flin Flon Bombers/ Philadelphia Flyers

11th Overall – Steve Andrascik, Flin Flon Bombers/ Detriot Red Wings

12th Overall – Danny Schrock, Estevan Bruins, Boston Bruins

1967 (1)

3rd Overall – Ken Hicks, Brandon Wheat Kings, Oakland Seals