WHL approves Brandt as new principal owners of Regina Pats

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the WHL Board of Governors have unanimously approved prominent Regina businessmen Shaun and Gavin Semple of the Brandt Group of Companies becoming the new principal owners of the Regina Pats WHL franchise.

Having previously held a 50 per cent stake in the franchise, Shaun and Gavin Semple have acquired the balance of the shares in the Regina Pats Hockey Club from previous principal owner and Club Governor Anthony Marquart and Club Alternate Governor and President Todd Lumbard. The transaction closed today just as the Pats get set to open the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season as hosts of the WHL East Division Subway Hub Centre.

“The WHL and our Member Clubs would like to express our sincere appreciation to both Anthony Marquart and Todd Lumbard for their significant contributions to the Regina Pats franchise and WHL since 2014,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The WHL is very fortunate to have Shaun and Gavin Semple become the new owners of this storied WHL franchise as we know they are fully committed to the community and to continue building on the Pats great tradition in the years ahead.”

“The pandemic has created exceptional challenges for sports organizations like the WHL, and the Pats have felt the effects like everyone else,” said Shaun Semple, Brandt Group of Companies CEO. “At Brandt, we are huge Pats fans and strong believers in the importance of community. Regina is our hometown and we’re committed to ensuring a secure future for our home team.”

“This is a very exciting day for the Regina Pats organization,” said John Paddock, General Manager of the Pats. “Brandt has played a key role in supporting and building up our organization over the years. Especially now, as we look forward to an end to the uncertainty resulting from COVID-19 and its restrictions, it is tremendously reassuring to have the strong backing of the Brandt organization and the Semple family.”

The WHL also announced that Shaun Semple will become the new Governor of the Regina Pats and will take on an active role in the League as a member of the WHL Board of Governors. Todd Lumbard will remain with the organization in an advisory capacity.

About the Regina Pats

Founded in 1917 as the Regina Patricia Hockey Club, the Regina Pats have been a Queen City tradition for more than a century. Named for the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, the team is the oldest major junior hockey franchise in the world that has continuously operated from their original location and used the same name. The Pats are proud members of the Western Hockey League, having won WHL championships in 1974 and 1980 and are four-time Memorial Cup champions, with victories in 1925, 1928, 1930, and 1974. The team was named after the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry during the First World War; a history resonates with the fans and community, especially with the coveted Memorial Cup being named to honor Canada’s First World War casualties. In 1977, the team moved from the Regina Exhibition Stadium to the new Agridome, since renamed the Brandt Centre. Most recently, the Pats were the host team for the 2018 Memorial Cup.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world’s largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the U.S., over 3,400 employees, and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada’s largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.