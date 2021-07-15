WHL announces Yvonne Bergmann as recipient of WHL Governors Award

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today, on behalf of the WHL Board of Governors, that Yvonne Bergmann, longtime WHL Vice President, Business, has been named this year’s recipient of the WHL Governors Award and the first female to be recognized with the prestigious honour.

Bergmann was presented with the WHL Governors Award by WHL Chairman of the Board Bruce Hamilton, earlier this week in Kelowna.

The WHL Governors Award is the highest honour the WHL bestows on an individual who has been associated with the League. The WHL Governors Award is presented annually to an individual who, through their outstanding hockey and overall contributions to the game, has impacted on the growth and development of the WHL.

“Yvonne has been the driving force of the unprecedented success the WHL has achieved on the business side of our operation for over the past 20 years,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Yvonne’s leadership was not only critical in the growth of our corporate partnerships but all aspects of our business operations, and she is most deserving of this prestigious WHL award.”

Following 20 years of successfully leading the marketing, finance and administrative operations of the WHL Office, Bergmann retired on June 30, 2021. Considered to be one of the top female executives in hockey, Bergmann joined the WHL as Director, Business Operations prior to the start of the 2001-02 season. Under Bergmann’s leadership, the WHL experienced remarkable growth in corporate partnerships, rising to all-time highs prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bergmann played a critical role in the planning and execution of numerous national events, including six Memorial Cup tournaments, highlight most recently by the 100th Memorial Cup celebration in Regina (2018).

Prior to her time with the WHL, Bergmann served over 10 years with Hockey Canada as Director, Marketing and Events (1988-98), and three years with Icelink International as Director, Operations (1998-01).

Recipients of the WHL Governors Award:

2019-20: Sheldon Kennedy

2018-19: Ken King

2017-18: Rick Brodsky

2016-17: Ed Chynoweth

2015-16: Lanny McDonald

2014-15: Russ Parker

2013-14: Jack Brodsky

2012-13: Jim Donlevy

2011-12: Ben Wiebe

2010-11: Terry Simpson

2009-10: Ken Hodge

2008-09: Bob Brown

2007-08: Bill Hunter, Scotty Munro, Jim Piggott

2006-07: Bob Cornell

2005-06: Jack McLeod

2004-05: Pat Ginnell, Ernie McLean, Bill Hicke, Del Wilson

