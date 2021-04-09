WHL announces suspension of team activities for Calgary Hitmen & Medicine Hat Tigers

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Calgary Hitmen have suspended all team activities as a result of a positive test for COVID-19. The positive COVID-19 test results belong to a player within the team cohort of the Calgary Hitmen. The Medicine Hat Tigers have been deemed a close contact having played the Hitmen on Monday, April 5. As a result, the Tigers have suspended all team activities.

The WHL is working in consultation with Alberta Health regarding the matter concerning the Calgary Hitmen and Medicine Hat Tigers. At this time, there have been no positive test results for COVID-19 within the team cohort of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Pending determination of close contacts and further test results, the WHL will provide further information.

As a result of the suspension of activities for the Calgary Hitmen and Medicine Hat Tigers, the following WHL Regular Season Games have been postponed:

Date Road Team Home Team Friday, April 9 Medicine Hat Tigers Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday, April 9 Calgary Hitmen Red Deer Rebels Saturday, April 10 Lethbridge Hurricanes Medicine Hat Tigers Sunday, April 11 Red Deer Rebels Calgary Hitmen Monday, April 12 Medicine Hat Tigers Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday, April 12 Calgary Hitmen Red Deer Rebels

In place of the postponed games, the following WHL games will be contested in the Central Division from Friday, April 9 through Monday, April 12:

Date Time Road Team Home Team Friday, April 9 7 p.m. Lethbridge Hurricanes Red Deer Rebels Saturday, April 10 7 p.m. Red Deer Rebels Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday, April 12 7 p.m. Red Deer Rebels Lethbridge Hurricanes

*all times listed are local

The WHL also announced the discovery of two other positive tests for COVID-19 – one for the Kelowna Rockets and one for the Vancouver Giants.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified with a player within the team cohort for the Kelowna Rockets. This player was deemed to have been a close contact resulting from the previous seven cases of COVID-19, as announced on Wednesday, March 31. The player remains in isolation at this time.

All other Kelowna Rockets players and staff within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 this week. Because all individuals within the team cohort have been in isolation the latest positive test result does not impact the target date for a return to team activities.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified with a player for the Vancouver Giants. This player was undergoing a mandated quarantine prior to joining the team cohort and has not had contact with any members of the team cohort. All other members of the Vancouver Giants team cohort have tested negative this week. Because the player tested positive prior to having any contact with the team cohort, this does not impact upon the Giants status and they will be permitted to continue team activities.

The Calgary Hitmen, Kelowna Rockets, Medicine Hat Tigers, Vancouver Giants, and WHL will not be providing comment or identifying individuals. The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results.

