WHL announces return to team activities for five Clubs; changes to 16 WHL Regular Season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that the Calgary Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants, and Victoria Royals have all been cleared to resume team activities this week, in accordance with WHL COVID-19 Protocols. All 22 WHL Clubs are now eligible to compete in Regular Season play.

The WHL announced the rescheduling of the following 14 WHL Regular Season games:

Tuesday, January 18

Prince Albert at Edmonton (originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 11)

Tuesday, February 15

Regina at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 15)

Monday, March 7

Regina at Swift Current (originally scheduled for Friday, December 31)

Monday, March 14

Swift Current at Prince Albert (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8)

Tuesday, March 15

Calgary at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8)

Moose Jaw at Brandon (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 16)

Wednesday, March 16

Calgary at Brandon (originally scheduled for Friday, January 7)

Moose Jaw at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 15)

Prince Albert at Swift Current (originally scheduled for Friday, January 7)

Sunday, March 20

Regina at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Sunday, January 16)

Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8)

Wednesday, March 23

Edmonton at Medicine Hat (originally scheduled for Sunday, January 9)

Vancouver at Kamloops (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8)

Tuesday, March 29

Moose Jaw at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Monday, January 3)

The WHL also announced today start time changes to two WHL Regular Season games:

Wednesday, February 23: Prince Albert at Calgary – moved from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 12: Vancouver at Portland – moved from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.