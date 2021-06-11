WHL announces results of lottery to determine WHL order of selection for 2021 CHL Import Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the lottery results to determine the order of selection for WHL Clubs in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. ET.

Due to the unique schedule of games during the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season, a lottery was conducted to determine the order of selection for WHL Clubs in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. All 22 WHL Clubs participated and had equal opportunity to win the lottery.

WHL Clubs Order of Selection – 2021 CHL Import Draft

1. Everett Silvertips

2. Swift Current Broncos

3. Vancouver Giants

4. Lethbridge Hurricanes

5. Red Deer Rebels

6. Spokane Chiefs

7. Saskatoon Blades

8. Prince George Cougars

9. Portland Winterhawks

10. Brandon Wheat Kings

11. Regina Pats

12. Calgary Hitmen

13. Kamloops Blazers

14. Seattle Thunderbirds

15. Kelowna Rockets

16. Edmonton Oil Kings

17. Moose Jaw Warriors

18. Prince Albert Raiders

19. Medicine Hat Tigers

20. Tri-City Americans

21. Winnipeg ICE

22. Victoria Royals

The two-round draft will take place online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL’s three leagues. The CHL Import Draft will follow a snake format. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round.

Each team in the CHL is permitted to dress and play a maximum of two import players each season who are selected annually through the CHL Import Draft process. The deadline for teams to submit their Import player protected list for the 2021-22 season is Monday, June 28 at 1 p.m. ET, which will then determine how many of the maximum 120 selections will be made in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

The complete order of selection for the 2021 CHL Import Draft, including Clubs from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, will be released at a later date by the CHL.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.