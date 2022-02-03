WHL announces rescheduling of WHL Regular Season game between Red Deer and Brandon

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the rescheduling of one WHL Regular Season game between the Red Deer Rebels and Brandon Wheat Kings, due to capacity restrictions in the province of Manitoba.

Originally scheduled for Monday, February 7 at Brandon, the Wheat Kings will now host the Rebels on Tuesday, February 8 at 7 p.m. CT welcoming a crowd of 50 per cent capacity at Westoba Place.

