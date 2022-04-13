WHL announces rescheduling of two WHL Regular Season Games between Regina and Winnipeg

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the rescheduling of two WHL Regular Season games between the Regina Pats and Winnipeg ICE.

The Pats were originally scheduled to visit the ICE at Wayne Fleming Arena in Winnipeg for back-to-back games on Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15. Due to extreme weather conditions in Winnipeg, these games will now be played at the Brandt Centre in Regina as follows:

Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. MT

The Winnipeg ICE will serve as the home team and will benefit from last change for both games to be played in Regina. The Pats will still utilize their home bench at the Brandt Centre, with the ICE stationed on the visitors bench.

Winnipeg ICE ticket holders are encouraged to click HERE for more information.

Ticketing information for the two games now scheduled at the Brandt Centre can be found by clicking HERE or by emailing tickets@reginapats.com.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.