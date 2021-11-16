WHL announces rescheduling of two Victoria Royals home games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the rescheduling of two WHL Regular Season games between the Victoria Royals and Spokane Chiefs.

The Royals and Chiefs were originally scheduled to play back-to-back games on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 at Victoria. Due to two positive tests for COVID-19 with players on the active roster of the Spokane Chiefs, these games were postponed. The two postponed games have been rescheduled as follows:

Tuesday, January 11 at Victoria

Wednesday, January 12 at Victoria

Fans with tickets for the originally scheduled games are asked to hold on to their tickets. The Royals will be offering ticket exchange options for the new dates.

Earlier this week, the Spokane Chiefs were cleared to resume team activities after all personnel and players on the active roster tested negative for COVID-19.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

