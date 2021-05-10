WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for May 9, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending May 9, 2021.

The Kamloops Blazers are represented four times, while the Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals both appear once on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week. The Blazers set the pace with a 3-0-0-0 record this past week in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres.

Forwards

Matthew Seminoff, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 17

Hometown: Coquitlam, B.C.

3GP – 4-1–5 points – +4

Fraser Minten, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 16

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

3GP – 1-4–5 points – +3

Tarun Fizer, Victoria Royals

Age: 20

Hometown: Chestermere, Alta.

3GP – 2-2–4 points – +1

Defencemen

Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 16

Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.

3GP – 0-3–3 points – +4

Quinn Schmiemann, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 19

Hometown: Wilcox, Sask.

3GP – 0-3–3 points – +4

Goaltender

Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

Age: 20

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

3GP – 2-1-0 – 1.01 GAA –.963 SV%

