May 3, 2021

WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for May 2, 2021

Western Hockey League
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending May 2, 2021.

The Prince George Cougars are represented three times, while the Kelowna Rockets are featured twice and the Kamloops Blazers appear once on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week. Both the Cougars and the Rockets went 3-0-1-0 this past week in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres.

Forwards

Josh Pillar, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 19
Hometown: Warman, Sask.
4GP –4-2–6 points – -2

David Kope, Kelowna Rockets
Age: 20
Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
4GP – 3-3–6 points – +1 

Craig Armstrong, Prince George Cougars
Age: 17
Hometown: Airdrie, Alta.
4GP – 2-3–5 points – +5

Defencemen

Keaton Dowhaniuk, Prince George Cougars
Age: 17
Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.
4GP – 1-4–5 points – +4

Jake Lee, Kelowna Rockets
Age: 19
Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.
4GP – 1-3–4 points – +3

Goaltender

Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars
Age: 20
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
3GP – 3-0-0 – 1.33 GAA –.958 SV%

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

