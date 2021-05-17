MENU
May 17, 2021

WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for May 16, 2021

RE/MAX BC Hub Team of the Week
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending May 16, 2021.

The Kamloops Blazers are represented four times, while the Vancouver Giants check in twice on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week. The RE/MAX Cup champion Blazers closed out their 2020-21 regular season with a 2-0-0-0 record this past week in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres.

Forwards

Josh Pillar, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 19
Hometown: Warman, Sask.
2GP – 2-4–6 points – +3

Connor Levis, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 16
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
2GP – 3-2–5 points – +3

Tristen Nielsen, Vancouver Giants
Age: 21
Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
2GP – 0-4–4 points – +1

Defencemen

Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 16
Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.
2GP – 0-4–4 points – +4

Tanner Brown, Vancouver Giants
Age: 18
Hometown: Kelowna, B.C.
2GP – 0-4–4 points – +4

Goaltender

Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 18
Hometown: Victoria, B.C.
1GP – 1-0-0 – 0.00 GAA – 1.000 SV%

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

More News
1:57
Vaughn Saves of the Week: May 18, 2021
11 hours ago
Rebels, Oil Kings swap veteran forwards
1 day ago
Blazers forward Pillar named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards
1 day ago
Blazers goaltender Garand named WHL Goaltender of the Week
1 day ago
Wheat Kings, Rebels complete two-player trade
1 day ago
WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 11
4 days ago