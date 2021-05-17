WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for May 16, 2021
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending May 16, 2021.
The Kamloops Blazers are represented four times, while the Vancouver Giants check in twice on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week. The RE/MAX Cup champion Blazers closed out their 2020-21 regular season with a 2-0-0-0 record this past week in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres.
Forwards
Josh Pillar, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 19
Hometown: Warman, Sask.
2GP – 2-4–6 points – +3
Connor Levis, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 16
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
2GP – 3-2–5 points – +3
Tristen Nielsen, Vancouver Giants
Age: 21
Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
2GP – 0-4–4 points – +1
Defencemen
Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 16
Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.
2GP – 0-4–4 points – +4
Tanner Brown, Vancouver Giants
Age: 18
Hometown: Kelowna, B.C.
2GP – 0-4–4 points – +4
Goaltender
Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 18
Hometown: Victoria, B.C.
1GP – 1-0-0 – 0.00 GAA – 1.000 SV%
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.