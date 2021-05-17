WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for May 16, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending May 16, 2021.

The Kamloops Blazers are represented four times, while the Vancouver Giants check in twice on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week. The RE/MAX Cup champion Blazers closed out their 2020-21 regular season with a 2-0-0-0 record this past week in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres.

Forwards

Josh Pillar, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 19

Hometown: Warman, Sask.

2GP – 2-4–6 points – +3

Connor Levis, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 16

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

2GP – 3-2–5 points – +3

Tristen Nielsen, Vancouver Giants

Age: 21

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

2GP – 0-4–4 points – +1

Defencemen

Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 16

Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.

2GP – 0-4–4 points – +4

Tanner Brown, Vancouver Giants

Age: 18

Hometown: Kelowna, B.C.

2GP – 0-4–4 points – +4

Goaltender

Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 18

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

1GP – 1-0-0 – 0.00 GAA – 1.000 SV%

