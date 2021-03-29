MENU
WATCH LIVE ON ALL BROWSERS, iOS & ANDROID
March 29, 2021

WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for March 29, 2021

RE/MAX BC Hub Team of the Week
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending March 28, 2021.

The Kamloops Blazers spotted three players to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week, while the Vancouver Giants have two players named to the divisional crew. The Blazers went 2-0-0-0 while the Giants went 1-1-0-0 as the B.C. Division returned to action this weekend.

Forwards
Tristen Nielsen, Vancouver Giants
Age: 21
Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
2 GP – 4-3–7 points – +6

Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 19
Hometown: Saskatoon Sask.
2GP – 1-3–4 points – +5

Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 18
Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.
2GP –3-1–4 points – +1

Defencemen
Quinn Schmiemann, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 19
Hometown: Wilcox, Sask.
2GP – 1-2–3 points – +4

Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants
Age: 15
Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.
1GP – 2-0–2 points – +2

Goaltender
Cole Schwebius, Kelowna Rockets
Age: 19
Hometown: Kelowna, B.C.
1GP – 1-0-0 – 0.00 GAA – 1.000 SV% – 1 SO

More News
WHL announces East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for March 29, 2021
7 hours ago
Silvertips goaltender Wolf named WHL Goaltender of the Week
7 hours ago
ICE forward Krebs named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards
7 hours ago
WHL announces game time change for eight games in Subway Hub Centre
7 hours ago
5:10
Highlights: Warriors (1) at ICE (4)
21 hours ago
3:28
Highlights: Rockets (0) at Giants (6)
21 hours ago