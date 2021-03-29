WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for March 29, 2021
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending March 28, 2021.
The Kamloops Blazers spotted three players to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week, while the Vancouver Giants have two players named to the divisional crew. The Blazers went 2-0-0-0 while the Giants went 1-1-0-0 as the B.C. Division returned to action this weekend.
Forwards
Tristen Nielsen, Vancouver Giants
Age: 21
Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
2 GP – 4-3–7 points – +6
Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 19
Hometown: Saskatoon Sask.
2GP – 1-3–4 points – +5
Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 18
Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.
2GP –3-1–4 points – +1
Defencemen
Quinn Schmiemann, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 19
Hometown: Wilcox, Sask.
2GP – 1-2–3 points – +4
Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants
Age: 15
Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.
1GP – 2-0–2 points – +2
Goaltender
Cole Schwebius, Kelowna Rockets
Age: 19
Hometown: Kelowna, B.C.
1GP – 1-0-0 – 0.00 GAA – 1.000 SV% – 1 SO