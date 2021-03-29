WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for March 29, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending March 28, 2021.

The Kamloops Blazers spotted three players to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week, while the Vancouver Giants have two players named to the divisional crew. The Blazers went 2-0-0-0 while the Giants went 1-1-0-0 as the B.C. Division returned to action this weekend.

Forwards

Tristen Nielsen, Vancouver Giants

Age: 21

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

2 GP – 4-3–7 points – +6

Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 19

Hometown: Saskatoon Sask.

2GP – 1-3–4 points – +5

Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 18

Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.

2GP –3-1–4 points – +1

Defencemen

Quinn Schmiemann, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 19

Hometown: Wilcox, Sask.

2GP – 1-2–3 points – +4

Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

Age: 15

Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.

1GP – 2-0–2 points – +2