WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for April 5, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending April 4, 2021.

The Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals are both represented by two players each on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week, while the Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants have one player each named to the divisional crew.

Forwards

Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 20

Hometown: Marwayne, Alta.

2 GP – 1-4–5 points – E

Brayden Tracey, Victoria Royals

Age: 19

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

3GP – 1-4–5 points – +1

Justin Sourdif, Vancouver Giants

Age: 19

Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

2GP –0-3–3 points – +1

Defencemen

Jack Sander, Prince George Cougars

Age: 20

Hometown: Beaumont, Alta.

3GP – 1-1–2 points – +1

Jason Spizawka, Victoria Royals

Age: 17

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

3GP – 0-2–2 points – +1

Goaltender

Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

Age: 19

Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

2GP – 1-0-0-1 – 1.44 GAA –.960 SV% – 1 SO

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.