WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for April 5, 2021
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending April 4, 2021.
The Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals are both represented by two players each on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week, while the Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants have one player each named to the divisional crew.
Forwards
Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 20
Hometown: Marwayne, Alta.
2 GP – 1-4–5 points – E
Brayden Tracey, Victoria Royals
Age: 19
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
3GP – 1-4–5 points – +1
Justin Sourdif, Vancouver Giants
Age: 19
Hometown: Surrey, B.C.
2GP –0-3–3 points – +1
Defencemen
Jack Sander, Prince George Cougars
Age: 20
Hometown: Beaumont, Alta.
3GP – 1-1–2 points – +1
Jason Spizawka, Victoria Royals
Age: 17
Hometown: Victoria, B.C.
3GP – 0-2–2 points – +1
Goaltender
Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars
Age: 19
Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.
2GP – 1-0-0-1 – 1.44 GAA –.960 SV% – 1 SO
