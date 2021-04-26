WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for April 26, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending April 25, 2021.

The Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, and Vancouver Giants are each represented twice on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week. The Blazers went 4-0-0-0, while the Rockets went 3-1-0-0 and the Giants went 2-2-0-0 this past week in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres.

Forwards

David Kope, Kelowna Rockets

Age: 20

Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

4GP – 2-5–7 points – +4

Justin Sourdif, Vancouver Giants

Age: 19

Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

4GP –3-3–6 points – +1

Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 19

Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

4GP – 3-3–6 points – +4

Defencemen

Tyson Feist, Kelowna Rockets

Age: 20

Hometown: Dawson Creek, B.C.

4GP – 1-4–5 points – +6

Alex Kannok Leipert, Vancouver Giants

Age: 20

Hometown: Regina, Sask.

4GP – 2-3–5 points – E

Goaltender

Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 18

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

3GP – 3-0-0 – 1.00 GAA –.969 SV% – 1 SO

