April 26, 2021

WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for April 26, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending April 25, 2021.

The Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, and Vancouver Giants are each represented twice on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week. The Blazers went 4-0-0-0, while the Rockets went 3-1-0-0 and the Giants went 2-2-0-0 this past week in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres.

Forwards

David Kope, Kelowna Rockets
Age: 20
Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
4GP – 2-5–7 points – +4 

Justin Sourdif, Vancouver Giants
Age: 19
Hometown: Surrey, B.C.
4GP –3-3–6 points – +1

Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 19
Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
4GP – 3-3–6 points – +4

Defencemen

Tyson Feist, Kelowna Rockets
Age: 20
Hometown: Dawson Creek, B.C.
4GP – 1-4–5 points – +6

Alex Kannok Leipert, Vancouver Giants
Age: 20
Hometown: Regina, Sask.
4GP – 2-3–5 points – E

Goaltender

Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers
Age: 18
Hometown: Victoria, B.C.
3GP – 3-0-0 – 1.00 GAA –.969 SV% – 1 SO

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

