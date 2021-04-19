WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for April 19, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending April 18, 2021.

The Vancouver Giants boast three players, while the Prince George Cougars are featured twice and the Kelowna Rockets are represented once on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week. The Giants went 2-1-0-0 this past week in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres.

Forwards

Tristen Nielsen, Vancouver Giants

Age: 21

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

3GP – 5-1–6 points – +2

Kyren Gronick, Prince George Cougars

Age: 17

Hometown: Regina, Sask.

4GP –3-3–6 points – +2

Trevor Wong, Kelowna Rockets

Age: 17

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

1GP – 4-1–5 points – +4

Defencemen

Majid Kaddoura, Prince George Cougars

Age: 19

Hometown: Chestermere, Alta.

4GP – 1-3–4 points – -4

Alex Kannok Leipert, Vancouver Giants

Age: 20

Hometown: Regina, Sask.

3GP – 1-2–3 points – +1

Goaltender

Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

Age: 20

Hometown: Brandon, Man.

2GP – 1-1-0-0 – 1.52 GAA –.943 SV% – 1 SO

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.