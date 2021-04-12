WHL announces RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for April 12, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending April 11, 2021.

The Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants are both represented by two players each on the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Team of the Week, while the Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals have one player each named to the divisional crew. The Blazers went 2-1-0-0 this past week and sit first in the B.C. Division.

Forwards

Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 19

Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

3GP – 1-6–7 points – +3

Jonny Hooker, Prince George Cougars

Age: 19

Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

2GP – 3-3–6 points – +6

Brayden Tracey, Victoria Royals

Age: 19

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

4GP –4-2–6 points – -1

Defencemen

Inaki Baragano, Kamloops Blazers

Age: 19

Hometown: Lausanne, Sui.

3GP – 1-2–3 points – +4

Alex Kannok Leipert, Vancouver Giants

Age: 20

Hometown: Regina, Sask.

3GP – 2-0–2 points – +4

Goaltender

Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

Age: 20

Hometown: Brandon, Man.

3GP – 2-1-0-0 – 1.93 GAA –.925 SV% – 1 SO

