WHL announces Regular Season schedule change

The Western Hockey League and Edmonton Oil Kings have announced the rescheduling of WHL Regular Season Game #533 originally scheduled for January 21 between the Oil Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors.

This game will now be contested on Tuesday, January 25.

