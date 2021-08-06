WHL announces Regular Season schedule change
The Western Hockey League and Edmonton Oil Kings have announced the rescheduling of WHL Regular Season Game #533 originally scheduled for January 21 between the Oil Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors.
This game will now be contested on Tuesday, January 25.
🗓 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🗓
The #OilKings game against the @MJWARRIORS at @RogersPlace originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7pm MT. pic.twitter.com/MQCyc9C7OE
— Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) August 6, 2021
SCHEDULE CHANGE
Our game originally scheduled for January 21 in Edmonton has been changed to January 25.
— Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) August 6, 2021