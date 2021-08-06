MENU
August 6, 2021

WHL announces Regular Season schedule change

The Western Hockey League and Edmonton Oil Kings have announced the rescheduling of WHL Regular Season Game #533 originally scheduled for January 21 between the Oil Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors.

This game will now be contested on Tuesday, January 25.

