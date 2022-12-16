MENU
December 16, 2022

WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season game between Winnipeg and Brandon

Winnipeg ICE brandon wheat kings
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Friday, December 16 at Westoba Place in Brandon between the Winnipeg ICE and Brandon Wheat Kings due to adverse weather and unsafe travel conditions in Winnipeg and surrounding area.

Friday’s game between the ICE and Wheat Kings will be rescheduled to a later date.

Ticket holders are encouraged to watch the Brandon Wheat Kings website and social media channels for further information pertaining to tickets.

