WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season Game between Victoria and Calgary

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Wednesday, November 2 between the Victoria Royals and Calgary Hitmen.

Due to adverse weather conditions in the Calgary area, travel issues for the Victoria Royals, and in the interest of player safety, the game will now be played Thursday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m. MT, at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut’ina Nation.

