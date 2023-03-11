WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season game between Swift Current and Moose Jaw

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre in Moose Jaw between the Swift Current Broncos and Moose Jaw Warriors due to adverse weather and unsafe travel conditions in south Saskatchewan.

Saturday’s game between the Broncos and Warriors will be rescheduled to Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. MT. Tickets from March 11 will be honoured on the rescheduled date.

For further ticketing information, please visit the Moose Jaw Events Centre box office.