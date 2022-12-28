MENU
December 28, 2022

WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season game between Swift Current and Medicine Hat

medicine hat tigers swift current broncos
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Wednesday, December 28 at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat between the Swift Current Broncos and Medicine Hat Tigers due to adverse weather and unsafe travel conditions in southwest Saskatchewan.

Wednesday’s game between the Broncos and Tigers will be rescheduled to a later date. Tickets from December 28 will be honoured on the rescheduled date.

