WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season Game between Regina and Winnipeg

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Thursday, April 14 at Wayne Fleming Arena in Winnipeg between the Regina Pats and Winnipeg ICE, due to extreme weather conditions in Winnipeg beginning later today.

Further information will be provided once available.

