WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of four WHL Regular Season games to be hosted in Brandon or Winnipeg between Saturday, January 1 and Saturday, January 8 due to capacity restrictions in place in the province of Manitoba.

The WHL Regular Season game originally scheduled for Saturday, January 1 between Red Deer and Brandon will now be played on Monday, February 7.

The following WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

Monday, January 3 – Moose Jaw at Winnipeg

Friday, January 7 – Calgary at Brandon

Saturday, January 8 – Calgary at Winnipeg

Ticket holders for all postponed games are encouraged to hold on to their tickets and await further information from the host Club ticket office.

