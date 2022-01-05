WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of four WHL Regular Season games as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

The following four (4) WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

Friday, January 7

Regina at Saskatoon

Victoria at Prince George

Saturday, January 8

Saskatoon at Regina

Victoria at Prince George

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the players and staff entered into WHL COVID-19 Protocols. Additional test results are pending and further information will be provided when it is available.

No other WHL Clubs are impacted at this time.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

