WHL announces positive test for COVID-19 within Kelowna Rockets team cohort

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the occurrence of a positive test result for COVID-19 within the Kelowna Rockets team cohort.

The positive test result was discovered during the initial return to play testing phase, which means the individual who has tested positive will be required to isolate away from the team cohort and follow directions from the regional public health authority. One other member of the Kelowna Rockets cohort is considered a close contact of the individual who has tested positive. As a result, both individuals have entered into self-isolation and will follow all regional public health guidelines.

The WHL will not be providing further information or the identity of any individuals regarding the positive test result.

Due to the fact the positive test result for COVID-19 was discovered during the initial return to play testing phase for the Kelowna Rockets and prior to the Club beginning team activities, other members of the team cohort are permitted to continue on the original timeline associated with their return to play.

At this time, no WHL Regular Season games involving the Kelowna Rockets are required to be rescheduled.

