WHL announces new partnership with Westland Insurance

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today a new corporate partnership with Westland Insurance, a growing company with Western Canadian roots, for the 2021-22 season.

Westland Insurance, the largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage in the country, will have a brand presence in 11 Canadian WHL markets, with additional activations in a number of other markets. Fans can look forward to Westland Insurance game nights in select WHL markets, as well as digital contesting on social media in the new year.

“The WHL is proud to partner with Westland Insurance,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We are excited to build new programs and a strong relationship with an organization that shares our values and grassroots community commitment in Western Canada. Together with Westland Insurance, the WHL will continue to support the social, cultural, and economic fabric of every community in which we work and play.”

“Westland is thrilled to partner with the WHL for the upcoming season,” said Jamie Lyons, President and COO for Westland Insurance. “We have strong Western Canadian roots and are proud to continue our expansion into more communities in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. This partnership is a further dedication to those communities.”

“Community has always been at the heart of what we do at Westland,” said Cari Watson, SVP Marketing Client Experience for Westland Insurance. “Our shared goal of contributing positively to the fabric of our communities makes the WHL an ideal partner for Westland, and we look forward to working together to achieve that goal this season.”

About Westland Insurance

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of over 180 locations and nearly 2,100 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to commercial, personal and farm clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.