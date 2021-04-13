WHL announces Kelowna Rockets cleared to resume team activities

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Kelowna Rockets have been cleared to resume team activities beginning Wednesday, April 14, after all individuals within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 this week.

The Rockets are scheduled to practice Wednesday for the first time since entering a league-mandated, 14-day isolation period following the discovery of a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 30. Though seven additional positive tests for COVID-19 were discovered within the Rockets team cohort, this occurred while the individuals were in isolation and does not impact upon the initial start of the 14-day isolation period.

The Rockets are scheduled to return to game play on Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. PT when they face the Prince George Cougars at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C.

Further updates to the Regular Season schedule of games in the RE/MAX B.C. Hub Centres will be provided at a later date.



