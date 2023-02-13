WHL announces Kelly McCrimmon as recipient of WHL Governors Award

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today, on behalf of the WHL Board of Governors, that Kelly McCrimmon, former Head Coach, General Manager, Governor and Owner of the Brandon Wheat Kings, has been named this year’s recipient of the WHL Governors Award.

The WHL Governors Award is the highest honour the WHL bestows on an individual who has been associated with the League. The WHL Governors Award is presented annually to an individual who, through their outstanding hockey and overall contributions to the game, has impacted on the growth and development of the WHL.

“The WHL and the Wheat Kings were an integral part of my professional career, and an amazing way of life for Terry, Chelsea, Micky, and I,” McCrimmon said. “I really valued the relationships over the years with fellow Governors and General Managers. I loved the competitive nature of running our own team, and the collective care and responsibility of being a member of a great league.

“I’ve always maintained the real gratification for me was always the players, the impact you had on young people at that point in their lives, helping them grow as players and as people, that’s what always meant the most to me.

“Finally, we were blessed with incredible employees. The best asset of the Wheat Kings was always the people.

“I am grateful and honoured to receive this award.”

Now representing the Wheat Kings as Alternate Governor, McCrimmon was a permanent, everyday fixture with the Club from 1988 through 2016. Joining the Club as Assistant General Manager for the 1988-89 season, McCrimmon quickly advanced and took over as General Manager for the 1989-90 season before then assuming Head Coaching responsibilities midway through the 1989-90 season. That marked the beginning of a Wheat Kings era defined by nearly three decades with McCrimmon at the helm.

“On behalf of the Western Hockey League and our 22 member Clubs, we would like to extend our congratulations to Kelly McCrimmon for being selected this year’s recipient of the WHL Governors Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Kelly has been the face of the Wheat Kings franchise in Brandon for over three decades and is one of the most respected General Managers and team owners in WHL history. The WHL relied heavily on Kelly’s hockey knowledge and insight during his time with the Wheat Kings and we always took his advice when considering new regulations or policies.”

In total, McCrimmon spent 27 seasons as the General Manager of the Wheat Kings with 13 of those campaigns in a dual role as both General Manager and Head Coach.

McCrimmon became a part owner of the Wheat Kings in 1992-93, purchasing one third of the shares from then majority owner Bob Cornell. Come 2000-01, McCrimmon and his family became the sole owners of the Wheat Kings, purchasing the remaining shares of the franchise from Cornell.

Following 28 seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings, McCrimmon advanced to the National Hockey League, joining the Vegas Golden Knights as the Club’s Assistant General Manager for the 2016-17 season. In 2019-20, McCrimmon was promoted and has since been serving as the General Manager of the Golden Knights.

After making the jump to the NHL, McCrimmon maintained his ownership of the Wheat Kings from 2016-17 through 2019-20 before selling the Club to current owner Jared Jacobson.

“Kelly is very deserving of this award,” Jacobson said. “Under his guidance, the Wheat Kings became one of the winningest teams in the entire CHL. He was able to move numerous players and staff onto the next level and has always focused on developing good people first.

“He left the WHL in a better place than when he arrived, and we are very proud of his accomplishments.”

McCrimmon put his stamp on the Wheat Kings with two WHL Championships. He is the fourth winningest playoff coach in WHL history with 80 triumphs in 140 post-season contests. Under McCrimmon’s guidance behind the bench, the Wheat Kings made back-to-back appearances in the WHL Championship, falling to the Kelowna Rockets in 2015 before defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2016. As General Manager, McCrimmon orchestrated back-to-back WHL Championship appearances in 1995 and 1996, with the Wheat Kings claiming the 1996 WHL Championship.

In addition to his playoff success, McCrimmon ranks as the 13th winningest regular season coach in WHL history with 465 victories in 847 appearances.

On three occasions, McCrimmon was recognized for his managerial expertise with the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL’s Executive of the Year. Selected by WHL General Managers, McCrimmon was voted WHL Executive of the Year in 1995, 2010 and 2015.

From 1989 through 2016, 57 Wheat Kings had their name called in the NHL Draft, including 10 in the first round.

McCrimmon and Tim Speltz, recipient of the 2021-22 WHL Governors Award, were recognized by the WHL Board of Governors on Monday.

LONGTIME SPOKANE CHIEFS GENERAL MANAGER TIM SPELTZ RECOGNIZED AS 2021-22 WHL GOVERNORS AWARD RECIPIENT

Speltz was originally announced as the 2021-22 WHL Governors Award recipient on May 11, 2022. Due to schedule conflicts and challenges presented by COVID-19, the presentation to honour Speltz was delayed.

Speltz spent 26 seasons as General Manager of the Chiefs, serving as the architect for two WHL Championship squads (1991, 2008) and two Memorial Cup titles (1991, 2008). On two occasions, he was recognized with the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy presented annually to the WHL Executive of the Year (1996, 2000).

The Chiefs won 961 regular season games under the direction of Speltz, adding another 142 playoff victories as they qualified for the WHL Playoffs in 23 of his 26 seasons leading the Club.

During Speltz’s time as General Manager in Spokane, a total of 63 Chiefs had their name called in the NHL Draft, five of whom were selected during the first round.

Recipients of the WHL Governors Award:

2022-23: Kelly McCrimmon

2021-22: Tim Speltz

2020-21: Yvonne Bergmann

2019-20: Sheldon Kennedy

2018-19: Ken King

2017-18: Rick Brodsky

2016-17: Ed Chynoweth

2015-16: Lanny McDonald

2014-15: Russ Parker

2013-14: Jack Brodsky

2012-13: Jim Donlevy

2011-12: Ben Wiebe

2010-11: Terry Simpson

2009-10: Ken Hodge

2008-09: Bob Brown

2007-08: Bill Hunter, Scotty Munro, Jim Piggott

2006-07: Bob Cornell

2005-06: Jack McLeod

2004-05: Pat Ginnell, Ernie McLean, Bill Hicke, Del Wilson