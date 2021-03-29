WHL announces game time change for eight games in Subway Hub Centre

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today changes to the start times for eight games to be played in the Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

Beginning Wednesday, March 31, all game days featuring one standalone game in the Subway Hub Centre will now begin at 6 p.m. MT. There are eight standalone games remaining on the Subway Hub Centre schedule that will be impacted by this. Each game was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. MT.

Updated Subway Hub Centre Games with New Start Time

Wednesday, March 31

Saskatoon Blades at Winnipeg ICE – 6 p.m. MT

Sunday, April 4

Brandon Wheat Kings at Saskatoon Blades – 6 p.m. MT

Thursday, April 8

Prince Albert Raiders at Saskatoon Blades – 6 p.m. MT

Monday, April 12

Regina Pats at Winnipeg ICE – 6 p.m. MT

Friday, April 16

Swift Current Broncos at Winnipeg ICE – 6 p.m. MT

Tuesday, April 20

Saskatoon Blades at Regina Pats – 6 p.m. MT

Saturday, April 24

Prince Albert Raiders at Brandon Wheat Kings – 6 p.m. MT

Tuesday, April 27

Winnipeg ICE at Regina Pats – 6 p.m. MT

