WHL announces East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for May 3, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for the week ending May 2, 2021.

The Saskatoon Blades boast four players with the Prince Albert Raiders and Winnipeg ICE each featured once on the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX. The Blades went 2-0-0-0 to finish off the 2020-21 campaign.

Forwards

Colton Dach, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 18

Hometown: Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

2GP – 3-3–6 points – +3

Reece Vitelli, Prince Albert Raiders

Age: 19

Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

2GP – 2-3–5 points – +1

Kyle Crnkovic, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 19

Hometown: Chestermere, Alta.

2GP – 2-3–5 points – +4

Defencemen

Wyatt McLeod, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 21

Hometown: Dawson Creek, B.C.

2GP – 1-2–3 points – +5

Mike Ladyman, Winnipeg ICE

Age: 20

Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

2GP – 1-1–2 points – +3

Goaltender

Nolan Maier, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 20

Hometown: Yorkton, Sask.

2GP – 2-0-0 – 2.96 GAA – .906 SV%

