WHL announces East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for March 29, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for the week ending March 28, 2021.

The Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades both boast two players each on the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX. The Wheat Kings went 3-1-0-0 this past week, while the Blades won three straight games to go 3-0-0-0.

Forwards

Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE

Age: 20

Hometown: Okotoks, Alta.

4 GP – 3-8–11 points – E

Kyle Crnkovic, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 19

Hometown: Chestermere, Alta.

3GP – 2-7–9 points – +3

Mathew Ward, Swift Current Broncos

Age: 17

Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.

4GP – 0-8–8 points – +5

Defencemen

Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 19

Hometown: Langley, B.C.

3GP – 1-5–6 points – +6

Chad Nychuk, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 20

Hometown: Rossburn, Man.

4GP – 1-4–5 points – -1

Goaltender

Connor Ungar, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 19

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

2GP – 2-0-0 – 2.00 GAA – .933 SV%

