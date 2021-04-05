WHL announces East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for April 5, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for the week ending April 4, 2021.

The Brandon Wheat Kings boast two players, with the Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, and Winnipeg ICE each featuring one player on the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX. The Wheat Kings went 4-0-0-0 this past week, surging to the top of the East Division.

Forwards

Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

Age: 15

Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.

4 GP – 2-7–9 points – +5

Tristen Robins, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 19

Hometown: Clear Lake, Man.

4GP – 1-4–5 points – -2

Ben McCartney, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 19

Hometown: Macdonald, Man.

3GP – 2-3–5 points – +4

Defencemen

Owen Pickering, Swift Current Broncos

Age: 17

Hometown: St. Adolphe, Man.

3GP – 1-3–4 points – +3

Karter Prosofsky, Winnipeg ICE

Age: 17

Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

3GP – 0-3–3 points – +1

Goaltender

Ethan Kruger, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 19

Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.

3GP – 3-0-0 – 1.33 GAA – .950 SV%

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.