WHL announces East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for April 26, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for the week ending April 25, 2021.

The Brandon Wheat Kings once again boast three players, with the Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats, and Winnipeg ICE each featured once on the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX. The Wheat Kings went 3-0-0-0 this past week, locking up the East Division title for the 2020-21 WHL season.

Forwards

Lynden McCallum, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 21

Hometown: Brandon, Man.

3GP – 7-2–9 points – +2

Ben McCartney, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 19

Hometown: Macdonald, Man.

3GP – 1-6–7 points – E

Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors

Age: 16

Hometown: Irma, Alta.

4GP – 1-5–6 points – E

Defencemen

Braden Schneider, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 19

Hometown: Prince Albert, Sask.

3GP – 1-5–6 points – +1

Mike Ladyman, Winnipeg ICE

Age: 20

Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

3GP – 1-3–4 points – +8

Goaltender

Roddy Ross, Regina Pats

Age: 20

Hometown: Meadow Lake, Sask.

2GP – 2-0-0 – 1.50 GAA – .943 SV%

