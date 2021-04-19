WHL announces East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for April 19, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for the week ending April 18, 2021.

The Brandon Wheat Kings boast three players, with the Saskatoon Blades featured twice and the Winnipeg ICE also making an appearance on the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX. The Wheat Kings went 4-0-0-0 this past week, surging to the top of the East Division standings.

Forwards

Ben McCartney, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 19

Hometown: Macdonald, Man.

4 GP – 4-8–12 points – +8

Connor McClennon, Winnipeg ICE

Age: 18

Hometown: Wainwright, Alta.

4GP – 3-5–8 points – +8

Ridly Greig, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 18

Hometown: Lethbridge, Alta.

4GP – 3-4–7 points – -2

Defencemen

Braden Schneider, Brandon Wheat Kings

Age: 19

Hometown: Prince Albert, Sask.

4GP – 1-6–7 points – +8

Rhett Rhinehart, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 19

Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.

3GP – 3-3–6 points – +6

Goaltender

Nolan Maier, Saskatoon Blades

Age: 20

Hometown: Yorkton, Sask.

2GP – 1-0-0-1 – 0.96 GAA – .969 SV% – SO

