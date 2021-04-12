MENU
April 12, 2021

WHL announces East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for April 12, 2021

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the six players named to the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for the week ending April 11, 2021.

The Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades boast two players, with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Winnipeg ICE featured once each on the East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX. The Pats went 2-0-0-1 this past week, working back to .500.

Forwards

Tristen Robins, Saskatoon Blades
Age: 19
Hometown: Clear Lake, Man.
4 GP – 4-5–9 points – +5

Kyle Crnkovic, Saskatoon Blades
Age: 19
Hometown: Chestermere, Alta.
4GP – 3-4–7 points – +2

Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE
Age: 20
Hometown: Okotoks, Alta.
3GP – 3-4–7 points – -2

Defencemen

Ryker Evans, Regina Pats
Age: 19
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
3GP – 1-4–5 points – +3

Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors
Age: 16
Hometown: Dominion City, Man.
4GP – 1-3–4 points – +1

Goaltender

Roddy Ross, Regina Pats
Age: 20
Hometown: Meadow Lake, Sask.
2GP – 2-0-0 – 0.99 GAA – .964 SV%

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

