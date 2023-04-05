WHL announces Division Nominees for Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Division nominees for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the WHL Executive of the Year.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, which will be announced from Tuesday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 10. The winner of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy awarded to the WHL Executive of the Year will be announced Wednesday, May 3.

WHL Executive of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Shaun Clouston – Kamloops Blazers

Central Division – Willie Desjardins – Medicine Hat Tigers

East Division – Matt Cockell – Winnipeg ICE

U.S. Division – Bil La Forge – Seattle Thunderbirds

WHL Executive of the Year Biographies

Shaun Clouston (Kamloops Blazers): The head coach and general manager of the Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers, Shaun Clouston is the B.C. Division WHL Executive of the Year after helping guide the Blazers to the Club’s fourth consecutive B.C. Division title. Clouston engineered one of the largest trades in recent WHL memory in January, acquiring NHL prospects Olen Zellweger (Anaheim Ducks) and Ryan Hofer (Washington Capitals) from the Everett Silvertips to add to an already talented roster. Zellweger, the reigning Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy winner as WHL Defenceman of the Year, scored 22 goals in his 32 regular season games as a Blazer in 2022-23 while Hofer finished the season with a team-best 40 goals. Clouston also added NHL prospects Kyle Masters (Minnesota Wild) and Jakub Demek (Vegas Golden Knights) via trade; Demek was a member of the WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings a season ago.

Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat Tigers): In addition to being the Central Division WHL Coach of the Year, Medicine Hat Tigers head coach and general manager Willie Desjardins is the Central Division WHL Executive of the Year. Desjardins helped the Tigers improve by 43 points in the standings over 2021-22, as the Club posted a 30-29-8-1 record and qualified for the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Desjardins has stockpiled young talent, including 16-year-old forward Cayden Lindstrom and 2022 WHL Prospects Draft first-overall selection Gavin McKenna, while adding veteran leadership this season in the form of forward Dallon Melin and defenceman Kurtis Smythe.

Matt Cockell (Winnipeg ICE): The reigning Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy winner, Winnipeg ICE general manager Matt Cockell is the East Division WHL Executive of the Year. Winnipeg set franchise records in wins (57) and points (115) for the second season running while also capturing the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions for the second consecutive campaign after completing the regular season with a 57-10-1 record. Cockell added numerous NHL prospects to his roster over the course of the 2022-23 season via trade, including Ottawa Senators draftees Zack Ostapchuk and Carson Latimer as well as Nashville Predators defensive prospect Graham Sward.

Bil La Forge (Seattle Thunderbirds): After building a roster that captured the Western Conference Championship in 2022, Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge is the U.S. Division WHL Executive of the Year for the second consecutive season in 2023. La Forge’s Thunderbirds set a franchise record with 54 wins during the regular season, winning the U.S. Division title for the first time in six years while also entering the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien as the top seed in the Western Conference. La Forge made several high-profile moves during the season including trading for Canadian World Juniors gold-medalists Nolan Allan and Colton Dach, while also adding WHL Champions Dylan Guenther and Luke Prokop to his roster.