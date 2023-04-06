WHL announces Division Nominees for Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Division nominees for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the WHL Rookie of the Year.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, which will be announced from Tuesday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 10. The winner of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy awarded to the WHL Rookie of the Year will be announced Tuesday, May 9.

WHL Rookie of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Samuel Honzek (Trencin, Slovakia) – Vancouver Giants

Central Division – Cayden Lindstrom (Chetwynd, B.C.) – Medicine Hat Tigers

East Division – Ryder Ritchie (Calgary, Alta.) – Prince Albert Raiders

U.S. Division – Berkly Catton (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Spokane Chiefs

WHL Rookie of the Year Biographies

Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants): 2023 NHL Draft prospect Samuel Honzek is the WHL B.C. Division Rookie of the Year. In his first season in North America, the product of Trencin, Slovakia recorded 23 goals and 56 points from his 43 appearances with the Vancouver Giants, finishing second in Club scoring and third in WHL rookie scoring. The 18-year-old, who competed for his country at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, is ranked ninth among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 186-pound forward was originally selected 10th-overall by the Giants in the 2022 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers): Hailing from Chetwynd, B.C., Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cayden Lindstrom is the WHL Central Division Rookie of the Year. The 17-year-old totalled 42 points (19G-23A) in his first full WHL campaign, the second-highest total among Central Division rookies, while also appearing in 61 regular season contests for the Tigers as well as all four of their fixtures during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound forward was originally selected by Medicine Hat in the third round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert Raiders): Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie is the WHL East Division Rookie of the Year after finishing the regular season tied for the lead among WHL 2006-born skaters with 55 points (20G-35A). Ritchie, who hails from Calgary, Alta. finished third among Raiders skaters in points, while his 35 assists and 17 power-play helpers were both the second-highest totals among Prince Albert’s offensive leaders. The 5-foot-10, 157-pound forward was the Raiders’ 14th-overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs): Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton is the WHL U.S. Division Rookie of the Year after finishing atop the League rankings of 2006-born players with 55 points (23G-32A). From Saskatoon, Sask., Catton finished second among Chiefs offensive leaders in goals and points, while also leading the Club with 10 power-play goals over the course of his 63 regular-season outings. Catton, who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 164 pounds, also attempted more than 800 face-offs during the regular season and totalled 203 shots on goal. The 17-year-old was selected first-overall by Spokane in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.